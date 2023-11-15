North West, Kim Kardashian and Ye's first child wants to build her wealth and legacy

The rich kid is said to have a lemonade stand, which she charges 10% extra by scamming people

Her mother said she would get calls that her sales differ with every customer, and she would receive calls from confused clients

Kim Kardashian and Ye's eldest daughter, North West, has plans to be richer than her billionaire parents by starting early in business trades. She shows a full potential to grow with a clever and funny business operation.

Kim Kardashian has opened the lid on her daughter North West's shady business dealings. Images: Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Source: Getty Images

Kim Kardashian blows whistle on North West's scamming business

Reporting on North's operation on the X app was online entertainment publication @PopCrave saying:

"Kim Kardashian tells GQ that North runs a lemonade stand where she scams people that she knows.

PAY ATTENTION:

“If a random person stops, she will charge them only $2. If she knows you, she will fully scam you. I’ll get calls from my friends saying she charged them $20 for a lemonade. She’ll grab their $20 and say, ‘I don’t have any change.’”

Check out the post below:

Social media users react to North West

Tweeps were impressed with the young lady's thinking, saying she took after her parents:

@takecarehours corrected:

"That’s not scamming that’s called running a business."

@sayten89 was amused:

"North be like: 'Change comes from within'."

@prettygirlxclub observed:

"North’s attitude is so Kanye and got the love of money from her mother. Best of both worlds."

@LeeLovesBey applauded:

"North West, businesswoman of the year."

@jjkworId admitted:

"Honestly, I would also scam my mother’s rich friends."

@amazingmomo_ said:

"A businesswoman like her mother and grandmother."

@MrJasonAnthony was not moved:

"She’s knows they can afford it."

@Berechi_ threw shade:

Maybe if Kim had a business, she would know what it takes to run one but she doesn’t!

DJ Zinhle teaches Kairo lessons about money

In more entertainment stories on Briefly News, DJ Zinhle shared a hilarious video of her and her daughter with slain rapper AKA fighting over settling the bill.

She told Briefly News that after paying for their date, they had to go back and discuss her reimbursement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News