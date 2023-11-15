Tyla has responded to one of her followers' guesses on who she was going to feature on her Water Remix

She asked her listeners why they were afraid, assumably referring to Chris Brown after she announced the upcoming track

Tweeps lost their minds, warning her not to collab with the controversial singer, fearing for her future in music

Tyla has responded to her fans' fears about her new 'Water Remix'. Images: @tyla

Source: Instagram

South African-born music singer Tyla left her fans with anxiety after she hinted at collaborating with Chris Brown in her upcomingWater Remix after making her fans guess the mystery artist.

Tyla responds to fans' collaboration guesses with a question

The record-breaking singer took to her Twitter, now known as X, to ask her fans why they didn't want Chris Brown on the upcoming Water Remix after an overwhelming outcry. Tyla wrote:

"Why y’all scared "

Check out her video below:

Netizens maintain their disapproval of Chris Brown

Social media users don't change their minds on the 66th Grammy Award nominee that Brezzy was not a good idea for her to feature in such a big project as his collaborations have a history of not ending well:

@flyingsavvy warned:

"Girl, you better not have that man on that song sista. Don’t play with us."

@kingshannon_ explained:

"Because they gon tear you apart if it’s Drake or Chris Brown you’ll need more than a water bottle to extinguish those flames!"

@BrianDakuse wanted insurance:

"People bookmark "why y'all scared" tweet."

@icymauh cautioned:

"Don’t say you weren’t warned, sis."

@takecarehours responded:

"Because Sista, we don’t want it to be #that man."

@NIYMUSE added:

"Baby you know why, but I have so much faith in your choice !!!

@anthony_MB75 explained:

"Because it’s gonna change the trajectory of your life whoever is on that remix."

