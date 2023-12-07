Former YFM DJ MacG declined Sol Phenduka's request to have Tyla on the Podcast, and Chill

The podcaster shared in detail that she is still young and she must enjoy her journey first before they bring her on the podcast

He also stated that if they were to bring her in now, there wouldn't be much to talk about as she is still relatively new

MacG refused to bring Tyla on 'Podcast and Chill.' Image: @macgunleashed, @tyla

Source: Instagram

After being dragged for claiming that Tyla's are manufactured, MacG refused to have the 21-year-old pop amapiano star on Podcast and Chill.

MacG says Tyla is still young to be on Podcast and Chill

The award-winning podcaster MacG found himself making headlines once again after a clip of him declining Sol Phenduka's request to bring Tyla on the most-loved and popular podcast.

A Twitter (X) user, @ThisIsColbert, shared a short clip of MacG refusing to have the Water hitmaker on Podcast and Chill. In the video, he is heard saying that the star is too young and that her career has just started, and if she had to come through, there wouldn't be much to discuss with her.

He said:

"She is too young for #PodcastAndChill – she must still do many things, her journey just started. There’s not much to talk about the rising star, let her enjoy, when sh!t goes south, then she can come, so she still needs to go to P Diddy's house, lol."

Watch the video below:

Netizens agree with MacG

Many netizens agreed with MacG, as some also said that she is still too young for the podcast and might say something that could ruin her career. See some of the comments below:

@PGalatians67 wrote:

"MacG is right it’s too early to bring Tyla there, they will bring her when there’s so much to talk about."

@EMhlanyukwa agreed:

"He is right, the girl is still young, her main experience is only around music and the resultant fame. Hardly any tough upbringing, no Township stories, no failures and recoveries. She is still more of 'textbook' success story. This podcast thrive on drama and controversy."

@the_trogan mentioned:

"She’s a rising star, still young. He knows that she might come and say something that can ruin her career. Nothing 'bitter or sinister' about this… we’ve seen people fall from fame after going to the podcast."

@zwelistos said:

"I agree with MacG."

@Naphtallyjack responded:

"MacG is spot on... her wave now is abroad and must milk it there. The right time will come to put everything in place like Coffee and Shebe interviews. Shebe been making waves but now that his career is taking different direction he came and elevated that. MacG is brilliant."

@Njabulo07221848 replied:

"He's right."

@MoremiMs said:

"I agree with MacG."

MacG's vulgar remarks about Minnie Dlamini leave SA fuming

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that MacG left Mzansi fuming after the latest episode of his podcast, Podcast and Chill. The media personality was accused of disrespecting Minnie Dlamini after comparing her to raunchy dancer Zodwa Wabantu.

Minnie has been trending for the wrong reasons on social media lately. First, it was the allegations that she cheated on her husband, Quinton Jones, with Edwin Sodi. Now, she is being harassed by MacG unprovoked.

Source: Briefly News