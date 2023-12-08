Amanda Black is rumoured to be pregnant with her first child

The Amazulu hitmaker recently hosted the launch of her new album and her tummy is said to have raised suspicions

However, this wouldn't be the first time Amanda was suspected to have a bun in the oven

Mzansi speculated that Amanda Black may be pregnant after seeing her tummy. Images: amandablacksa

Source: Instagram

Amanda Black is said to be expecting. The singer's rumoured larger-than-normal tummy recently caught people's attention at the launch of her new album, From My Soul to Yours. Briefly News compiled a timeline of the times netizens suspected the singer to be pregnant.

Amanda Black sparks pregnancy rumours

After releasing her latest single, Love is Mahala, Amanda Black had a successful album release for From My Soul to Yours and is beaming with joy. But that's allegedly not the only thing that's got the Amazulu hitmaker glowing.

According to ZiMoja, Amanda's appearance at her recent album launch sparked murmurs among her guests who believed that she may be pregnant. However, despite not speaking about it, Amanda did hint that she's in a different phase in her life:

"I'm in a new chapter of my life, a very interesting one."

Mzansi raises questions about Amanda Black pregnancy

Over the years, netizens have commented on Amanda Black's appearance during shows, raising the question of whether or not the singer is expecting:

SewelaR asked in 2017:

"Is Amanda Black pregnant? #SAMA23"

jefe_119 was suspicious in 2017:

"So, Amanda Black looks pregnant #SAMA23"

iam_Sfetso needed confirmation in 2017:

"Guys, someone says Amanda Black is pregnant! CSI Twitter please investigate these claims #SAMA23 #SAMAs"

CellineSoReal raised the question in 2018:

"Is Amanda black pregnant or what #AllBlackWithADoek"

Boitumelokgarud asked in 2018:

"Is Amanda Black pregnant? #MandelaDay #67Minutes"

Neilwe_ney19 brought it up in 2019:

"Amanda Black is pregnant?"

KeSeRomeo asked in 2023:

"I know it is none of my business, but is Amanda Black pregnant??"

Amanda Black's concert look stuns fans

In a recent report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Amanda Black's look at the Maseru Jazz Festival. Netizens mercilessly dragged the singer over her appearance:

MsRebaone said:

"Yoooh sis. She looked like she didn't bathe."

The singer was asked to address the backlash from her performance look, saying she didn't care to dress fancy.

Source: Briefly News