TV host and radio presenter Sinazo Yolwa and her girlfriend Nolali are rumoured to have broken up.

Sinazo and Nolali's relationship under scrutiny

This comes after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula observed that Sinazo had deleted their pictures on Instagram.

This comes after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula observed that Sinazo had deleted their pictures on Instagram.

"Sinazo Yolwa deletes all pictures of she and her lover Nolani."

Check out @Musa_Khawula's post below:

Sinazo celebrates 1 month anniversary

Earlier this year, Sinazo shared a video montage of her and Nolali in celebration of their one year anniversary.

Sinazo went on Twitter to mark their one-month anniversary, sharing a heartwarming video compilation featuring their adorable moments.

Responding to Sinazo's post, mzansi expressed their desire for their partners to emulate Sinazo's example and lavish them with attention on their anniversaries. She gushed over Nolali on separate occasions.

“On the 1st day of this year, the good Lord saw it fit to give me a brand new bae. And you know what? I kinda like her.”

On her birthday, Sinazo said:

“On this day, an angel was born innit Friends, please help me wish my baby @ntle_star a happy birthday filled with an abundance of love and blessings,” she wrote."

Mzansi disappointed at Sinazo and Nolali's rumoured break-up

Online users have reacted to the speculations, expressing disappointment as some had been cheering for them. Her break up with Nolali comes after she had dated a woman in 2022 but their relationship ended.

@bhezileficent

"I wonder what has happened."

@thepicklejuice exclaimed:

"Oh no I was rooting for them? Did she also remove her pinned tweet."

