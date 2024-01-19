Emtee has shared that he is open to ghostwriting for a few unskilled rappers in South Africa

The Manando rapper said he would charge them R10 000 because their music is terrible

In his social media posts, Emtee said rappers should put their pride aside and hit him up for his services

Emtee offered his writing skills to unskilled rappers at a fee of R10 000, and he said he would be a ghostwriter. Image: @emteerecords

Source: Instagram

Got whack rhymes and whack lyrics? Emtee has a solution; just hit him up. The rapper has offered his services to South African rappers who struggle in the writing department.

Emtee to become a ghost writer

The Manando hitmaker has taken to X to announce his latest business venture, ghostwriting!

Emtee extended his hand to those rappers who are terrible writers, but it comes at a price. He shared that he is open to ghostwriting for a few unskilled rappers and would charge them R10 000 because their music is terrible.

In his social media posts, Emtee said rappers should put their pride aside and hit him up for his services.

"Fellow musicians in the land, let me ghostwrite for you all gang. Some of y'all music is sounding whack, for real. Put your pride aside; let’s make music guaranteed to shake something up."

"And if you want me to ghostwrite for you, it’s gonna cost you 10 bandz each song if you need me on a hook only, 45Bands. All fair business. A big hustle hook ain’t cheap, kuh."

Emtee prefers to not be called a rapper

The muso also shared some words to his supporters out there who expect him to spit some barz when they meet him in public.

He said he is not a rapper, but prefers to be called a hip-hop artist.

"I’m not a rapper. I’m a hip-hop artist. Stop asking me to 'spit some bars' when you see me. TF!? I’m a songwriter. A certified hit maker."

Kwesta has an upcoming project

In a previous report from Briefly News, Kwesta might be working on his seventh studio album, and he has shared his possible feature list, including A-Reece and Sjava.

Fans can't wait to listen to what the K1 God has been cooking.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News