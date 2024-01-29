Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa is currently living her best life and enjoying the sun and scenic views of Kenya

The actress treated fans to stunning visuals from Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort and other spots

Her Instagram pictures filled fans with awe and many gushed about her remarkable holiday radiance

Enhle Mbali gave Mzansi a glimpse of her adventures in Kenya. Image: enhlemabli

Actress and fashionista, Enhle Mbali, is turning heads with her holiday escapades in Kenya.

From the Diamonds Leisure Beach & Golf Resort to must-visit tourist spots, she's giving us major travel goals.

Kenya beach bliss

In recent Instagram posts, Enhle shared snapshots of her looking like an absolute dream at the beach.

Fans couldn't help but rave about her holiday glow, and they said that Kenya is indeed agreeing with her.

Enhle's continental wanderlust

Enhle seems to be on a mission to explore the beauty of Africa. Just a month ago, she was soaking in the sun in Botswana's Okavango Delta.

See the posts below:

@nompilo__mbanjwa said:

"Enjoy beautiful . You deserve all the happiness in the world hun."

@zandilemlotshw commented:

"If living your life was a person, love this for you nana."

@norman.jabulani mentioned:

"Beautiful and adventurous special friend. "

@teboo_tebo posted:

"We are still stuck on 'ngiyajola'. "

@alicemakochieng wrote:

"Mombasa, Kenya. It suits you. ❤️"

@mcloudicta stated:

"Our very own African Queen. We love you, sis."

@mbali_the_princess shared:

"I know I am gonna be like you when I grow up. "

@kingxcrane added:

"You’re becoming a favourite of mine! ❤️ I love to see these photos you take. So much variation."

@mac_n1's profile picture noted:

"Waitse mare this woman is beautiful lona.‍♂️"

Enhle speaks about Black Coffee’s accident

In another article, Briefly News reported that Enhle Mbali set the record straight amid false narratives about her regarding Black Coffee's recent plane accident.

The actress addressed trolls who are spreading stories that she found joy in her estranged husband's misfortune. The actress revealed in a lengthy Instagram video that she learned about the crash from her son with the Grammy Award-winning DJ while she was on holiday in Botswana.

