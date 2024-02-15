Prince Kaybee defended Tyla's talent after MacG criticised her, citing his firsthand experience working with her in the studio

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some supporting Prince Kaybee's view that Tyla is talented, while others questioned if she was the most talented artist

Comments on social media highlighted the debate around recognizing artists' hard work and whether Tyla's talent is exceptional compared to others

Prince Kaybee has added his two cents to popular podcaster MacG's comments about Tyla not being talented. The Gugulethu hitmaker defended Tyla saying he has worked with her before.

Prince Kaybee defended Tyla after MacG said she was not talented. Image: @macgunleashed, @tyla @princekaybee_sa

Source: Instagram

Prince Kaybee defends Tyla

Tyla has been charting social media trends after her historic Grammy Award win. Social media users have been sharing thoughts on whether or not the star deserved to win the Grammy. Among those who weighed in is controversial podcaster MacG who made some damning allegations.

Speaking during a recent episode of his popular show Podcast & Chill, MacG hailed Tyla's team for doing a great job. He also suggested that they were going to do wonders if the Water hitmaker was actually talented.

Reacting to MacG's sentiments, Prince Kaybee said he knows Tyla is talented because he has worked with her before. He tweeted:

"I’ve been with Tyla in studio, from a producer to a vocalist she is one of the most sonically charismatic artists I’ve ever seen write and compose melodies, she is a beast of a perfectionist also which makes her 5 star talent.

"But someone who is just a consumer and not a music maker holds a certain bias to what they like and that shouldn’t discredit Tyla’s talent because you prefer someone else, but like I said, consumers are biased."

Mzansi weighs in on Prince Kaybee's post

Social media users shared mixed reactions to Prince Kaybee's post. Some shared the same sentiments with him, while others supported MacG.

@ADS_ZAR said:

"Mac G just needs free publicity so he just talks bad about Tyla because he knows very well that Tyla is talented."

@rabelaniCPT added:

"U starting to sound more like @lavidaNOTA, u were with everyone, soon u will be saying u were with Trevor making his first jokes "

@visse_ss commented:

"Maybe next time MacG could try actually appreciating the hard work and dedication that goes into making music instead of belittling artists. Just a thought."

@Mesh__T said:

"But is she more talented than Msaki? I think we miss the context. Tyla may be talented but surely there are artists who are much more talented than her, she is not the pinnacle of talent. That's the context. Now imagine her team working with someone more talented than her."

Tyla thanks supporters for showing love to Truth or Dare

Meanwhile, Briefly News also reported that Tyla is overwhelmed with appreciation for her fans over her latest single. The Water hitmaker beat the one-hit wonder allegations with another scorcher called Truth or Dare, and her fans can't get enough of it.

Coming from her historic Grammy Award win, Tyla is beaming with pride at the success of her new single.

Source: Briefly News