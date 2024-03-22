DJ Sbu offered unsolicited advice, suggesting that people consider having children at an earlier stage of their lives

In his video, DJ Sbu used himself as an example, saying he is in his 40s and only has one daughter, expressing that he wishes he had more

His advice had Mzansi peeps debating with some people in the opposing side advising people to enjoy their 20s and not worry about such a huge responsibility

DJ Sbu once again gave unsolicited advice that divided the internet.

DJ Sbu said he is a 40 something year old with one child, expressing that he wishes he had more. Image: @djsbulive

Source: Instagram

DJ Sbu says have kids early

Radio presenter and music producer DJ Sbu shared his views on conceiving children when one is at an early stage of their adulthood. He suggested that people consider having children early.

He spoke about affording kids being the main concern for people in their youth. He simply said a kid can grow up eating pap and water.

"My device to you is have kids early. I know we always concerned about having kids when you can afford them but a child can grow from eating pap and water. It might be an inconvenience when you are in your 20s and still young, but I think you will thank yourself at a later stage."

DJ Sbu used himself as an example, saying he is in his 40s and only has one daughter. He added that he wishes he had more children.

"Ask parents who had their kids early. I am now in my 40s and I only have 1 child. I wish I would have had more kids."

Mzansi agrees with DJ Sbu and some oppose him

While some people agree with DJ Sbu mentioning the advantages of having children, some argue that a child is a huge responsibility for someone who is still trying to find their feet.

@Oaf72:

"The thing is, nowadays, most people aspire to have children within the context of marriage, desiring for their kids to grow up with both parents residing under one roof. In my early 20s, I didn't have the financial means to marry someone's daughter, nor did I have a place of my own."

@KH010_F310:

"The more you wait the more inflation ya pampers will hit you, rather make them now or else you gonna buy pampers ka R1500 in the future."

@BamKhiba:

"No way! One need to enjoy their youth without doubling as parents. I had my first kid when I was 35/6 I have two and I'm in 47 n am happy.n I wouldn't change that for anything. Having kid in my 20s was n still not best choice for me. But hey."

@sithembisob160:

"Or he can stay out of people's lives. Same people who blame the parent when the lacks respect."

