Comedian Tumi Stopnonsons arrived late to court on 3 May, resulting in his case getting postponed

The TV host faces charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her friend allegedly at gunpoint

Tumi was instructed to arrive timeously at his next court appearance and to take his bail conditions seriously

Tumi Stopnonsons, real name Tumelo Matila, reportedly arrived late for his recent court appearance, causing the judge to postpone his case.

Tumi misses court appearance

Mastende TV presenter and comedian Tumi Stopnonsons arrived late at the Randburg Magistrate's Court making his appearance brief. Tumi faces charges of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Thando Ngemane during an argument.

He is also accused of pointing them with a firearm and was charged twice for assault. According to ZiMoja, Tumi was instructed by Magistrate Louise Etchell to arrive on time for his next court appearance. He was also told to take his bail conditions seriously.

Tumi spent nights in prison after breakup

On August 2023, the stand-up comedian was arrested at the Honeydew police station and spent three nights in custody. He was then released on R2000 bail and made several court appearances, which kept on getting postponed.

According to News24, Tumi Matila assaulted Ngemane and her friend Tsholofelo Kgosimotho, as well as Kgosimotho's boyfriend, Phindo Ngxanga of the musical group The Soil.

The case has now been moved to 8 May to allow the mediation processes to take place. Tumi had refused to speak on the matter after the court appearance.

