Gcinile Thwala has lawyered up against her ex-boyfriend and baby daddy forex trader Grootman

Her lawyer, Thari Manhissa, is an admitted advocate of the High Court, but she recently angered netizens

Mzansi is dragging Manhissa because she went on TikTok live and bashed Grootman after he mocked her

Gcinile Thwala and Themba Selahle's nasty break has taken a whole new turn. The social media star has filed an urgent court order against Grootman, accusing him of leaking an explicit tape of them.

Gcinile's lawyer, Thari Manhissa, is under fire for going on TikTok live and bashing Grootman. Image: @xo_grootman, @missmanhissa

Gcinile's lawyer discusses case on TikTok

Gcinile Thwala's lawyer has come under fire after she went on TikTok live and discussed the case with her followers. Thari Manhissa dragged Themba Selahle, also known as Grootman, and assured him that he would be jailed.

Gcinile Thwala got herself an attorney after accusing her baby daddy, Grootman, of leaking their private tape.

In one of the videos, Thari said, "This girl is the biggest Popeye I have ever met. I could have easily asked for R50 000 for this case, but I did not ask for a cent. All I wanted to do was help so he would go to jail."

Thari Manhissa is an admitted advocate of the High Court, so she posted the papers all over social media. In the papers, Grootman's private information was put on full display, leading him to get endless calls and WhatsApp messages.

Thari responds to Grootman's sneak disses

After Grootman called Thari a backdoor lawyer, Thari fired back and said she got called by her superior, informing her that she could slap Grootman with contempt of court papers.

"I am not scared of that boy, he must not disrespect me. I am not his friend. He can threaten Gcinile because they were dating but he will not do that to me."

There are more clips of Thari discussing the case and they were posted by X user @sanelenkosix. Watch them below:

Netizens drag Thari after she slammed Grootman

Mzansi was not pleased with Thari's actions, with some claiming that she could jeopardise the case. Others support this, as they claim that she is keeping people informed.

@__Nzuri__:

"Zero work ethics! Guys, please don’t fumble your jobs and reputations trying to impress the Twitter streets!"

@WordCatalyst:

"This isn’t the same skills issue. Also, advocates are self-employed, no? There is no correlation between this conduct and what the DJ was saying."

@Barffoon:

"This is a social media case. She's giving us updates while teaching us about the seriousness of social media offenses, which we take very lightly."

Grootman threatens to drop more videos of Gcinile

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grootman Selahle threatened to release the second part of the explicit video with Gcinile Thwala.

Grootman denied leaking the first one, but mzansi is not convinced because he had threatened to do so weeks back.

Mzansi fears for Gcinile after Grootman threatened to leak the video, invading her privacy even more.

