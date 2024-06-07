DJ Cndo Speaks on Musical Comeback After Years-Long Hiatus: “What if Other People Don’t Like It”
- DJ Cndo is ready to make a comeback after her unexpected hiatus from the music scene
- After a years-long break from the limelight, the Afrotaiment DJ says she's ready to make the streets shake
- Cndo is booked and busy, with event posters taking over her social media pages, and fans are excited about her comeback
The finest lady of House is back! DJ Cndo has officially returned to the music scene after an unexpected exit, and fans are more than ready to welcome her back.
DJ Cndo returns to music the scene
Nearly a decade since she released the fourth instalment of her Finest Lady of House series, DJ Cndo has returned after her mysterious break from the music scene.
After hinting at her return in 2022 with the release of Hezekiya, followed by the infamous Ukhozi FM snub, Cndo told DailySUN that she had insecurities about coming back:
"I was scared that the space had changed from when I was last in it. When you’ve been releasing hit after hit like me, you get scared to drop another song because what if other people don’t like it?"
However, Cndo told TimesLIVE that she was waiting for the right time and avoided the pressure of jumping in when she wasn't ready.
She also mentioned that being a versatile musician has helped her navigate the ever-changing music landscape:
"I know the wait has been long for my return; the game has changed. Amapiano is doing wonders locally and internationally. I don't DJ for a certain type of people; I'm a versatile DJ. I also play Amapiano, so music fans should wait for my EP."
DJ Cndo celebrates her birthday
On 15 May, DJ Cndo celebrated her birthday and was showered with warm messages from fans and fellow celebs:
South African disc jockey, DJ Zinhle, said:
"So pretty. Happy birthday!"
Mzansi singer, Nhlanhla Mafu, showed love to Cndo:
"The birthday glow is glowing!"
Local music duo, Black Motion responded:
"Belated happy birthday!"
mpasegi wrote:
"You are such a beauty, happy birthday."
mbanecpt posted:
"First lady, my all-time fave."
Umkhokha: The Curse actor makes comeback
