The Metro FM Presenter, DJ Sabby, shared the gender of his and his wife Lindelane Mtshali’s baby

The celebrity couple is expecting their second baby together as they share a baby son

DJ Sabby revealed the gender during his radio show Best Mornings when he popped a confetti cannon

Radio presenter DJ Sabby's wish came true. The Best morning host on Metro FM had a gender reveal during his radio show.

DJ Sabby's cute gender reveal

The talented radio host, DJ Sabby, had crossed his fingers for a healthy baby girl, which is exactly what his wife, Lindelane Mtshali, expects.

DJ Sabby popped a confetti cannon, and pink filled the sky. An ecstatic soon-to-be father of two expressed relief that his wish had come true. Sabby was very vocal about his wish to have a baby girl.

“I've said I want a baby girl. I'm so excited, words fail me.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the couple

Netizens congratulated the couple on the news of their baby girl.

thandisilinda praised:

"The best thing was when Sabby revealed the gender of his bay girl. You can see that he is happy and thanking God for answering his prayer. To God be the glory. Anyway, this show is the best Show every day at anytime as long as Sabby is presenting."

luluyonke said:

"Our Best Morning bestie baby girl."

thabethebusisiwe25 congratulated:

"MR BEST Thang. Best daughter is coming, and sure, indeed she's gonna be daddy's little girl. Manifestation and God's Provision."

nomahamba lauded:

"Another family congratulations DJ Sabby God is good all the time baby girl."

