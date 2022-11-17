Metro FM DJs Sabby and Lindi Sirame who have been together for almost a decade have tied the knot

The lovers shared stunning photos of their traditional wedding ceremony and left many peeps in awe

According to reports, Lindi and Sabby are rumoured to be planning a second wedding following the traditional ceremony

Metro FM's hosts DJ Sabby and Lindi Sirame got hitched this month.

Metro FM hosts DJ Sabby and Lindi Sirame shared many stunning wedding snaps online that left online people in awe. Image: @dj_sabby and @shriffshots

Source: Instagram

According to The South African news publication, the pair announced their engagement in 2021. Lindi and DJ Sabby have been together for almost a decade.

Shortly after getting married, the adorable couple shared stunning wedding pictures on Instagram and left many peeps in awe.

Despite going all out on their wedding, The South African reported that Lindi and Sabby are rumoured to be gearing up for a second one.

Metro FM's DJ Sabby and Lindi Sirame share 14 pics of their traditional wedding

In the trending wedding snaps, the lovers embraced each other's different cultures. Lindi is from the Venda tribe while DJ Sabby is a Zulu man.

Lindi gushed on her Instagram timeline about joining the two cultures. The Metro FM newsreader said she was happy to see her family experiencing Zulu wedding traditions. Lindi wrote:

"My family, who don’t exchange gifts during what we call “mamalo” nga tshivenda got to experience “umembeso”

Even though Lindi and DJ Sabby's happiness and love oozed from the pics, their cute captions were what stole netizens' hearts.

DJ Sabby wrote a short but sweet message to his wife promising to be with her through thick and thin. DJ Sabby said:

"Ngiyakuthembisa sthandwa sam..... Ngoba wena uluthando lwami. Welcome KwaMtshali, Lindelani wam "

See reactions from online peeps below:

@flodagrae said:

"Congratulations my dawg!! "

@20fixwithodi shared:

"Congratulations to you @lindi_sirame ❤️❤️❤️. May God bless your beautiful union"

@kede_mkhabela wrote:

" I wish you guys forever."

@deliciousmello replied:

"Kwakuhle kwethu ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @lindi_sirame looks amazing you did well Sabelo "

@phumi_mkhize1 commented:

"Cross-cultural can be a challenge but love always wins. Congrats."

@thee_miss_tim_tam reacted:

"We are so proud of you Lindi . You deserve all the happiness "

@spokenpriestess also said:

"This cultural exchange is priceless "

@2micology added:

"Your ancestors are behind you like… Go girl go"

