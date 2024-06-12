Grammy Winner Tyla Hits 7M Followers on Instagram, SA Stunned: “She Might Be the Most Followed”
- South African Grammy Award winner Tyla has reached a huge milestone on social media
- The star had many fans stunned after realising that she had hit 7 million followers on Instagram
- This made the Water hitmaker the most followed female artist in South Africa
South African singer Tyla became a hot topic on social media recently, leaving many stunned.
Tyla hits 7M followers on Instagram
Our very own Grammy Award winner, Tyla, has made headlines once again after she was announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Rolling Loud Thailand festival, which will take place in Thailand.
Earlier on, the star wowed many netizens and reached a huge career milestone as she hit 7 million followers on Instagram, surpassing many public figures in Mzansi. The star now stands as the most followed female artist in South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
@sa_spill shared the news on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:
"Tyla has reached 7M followers on instagram. She remains the most followed female artist in South Africa."
See the post below:
Fans react to the news of Tyla being the most followed artist in SA
Shortly after, news was shared on social media about Tyla being the most followed female artist in Mzansi; some netizens were impressed by the number. See some of the comments below:
@Sanele96657854 wrote:
"Who’s currently the most followed South African person on the platform? I fear she might be the most followed by September."
@Babycarter87053 said:
"She is, Boity was the most followed."
@Jannaiapah responded:
"Ten million before the year runs out."
@Nadia1764101 replied:
"Period."
@jareauluv commented:
"Deserved."
Tyla rubs shoulders with Lebron James at Lakers game
In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Tyla attended an NBA basketball game in America.
During the recent Lakers' game, all eyes were on Tyla as she stole the spotlight for her looks and her interaction with LeBron James. She has been making massive waves since her hit song went viral, earning the attention of many admirers who couldn't stop singing her praises.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Mbali Tebele (Editor) Mbali Tebele is a multimedia journalist with six years of experience in entertainment & sports, holding a national diploma from IIE Rosebank College (2019). She started her career 2018 as a news writer & videographer, then moved to Add-X Marketing Solution as an account coordinator & social media assistant (2020). She was a freelance writer at Newskoop (2021) and a multimedia journalist and social media assistant at Daily Sun Newspaper (2022). Email: mbali.tebele@briefly.co.za