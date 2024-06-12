South African Grammy Award winner Tyla has reached a huge milestone on social media

The star had many fans stunned after realising that she had hit 7 million followers on Instagram

This made the Water hitmaker the most followed female artist in South Africa

Tyla has 7 million followers on Instagram. Image: @Tyla

Source: Instagram

South African singer Tyla became a hot topic on social media recently, leaving many stunned.

Tyla hits 7M followers on Instagram

Our very own Grammy Award winner, Tyla, has made headlines once again after she was announced as one of the performers at the upcoming Rolling Loud Thailand festival, which will take place in Thailand.

Earlier on, the star wowed many netizens and reached a huge career milestone as she hit 7 million followers on Instagram, surpassing many public figures in Mzansi. The star now stands as the most followed female artist in South Africa.

@sa_spill shared the news on their Twitter (X) page and wrote:

"Tyla has reached 7M followers on instagram. She remains the most followed female artist in South Africa."

See the post below:

Fans react to the news of Tyla being the most followed artist in SA

Shortly after, news was shared on social media about Tyla being the most followed female artist in Mzansi; some netizens were impressed by the number. See some of the comments below:

@Sanele96657854 wrote:

"Who’s currently the most followed South African person on the platform? I fear she might be the most followed by September."

@Babycarter87053 said:

"She is, Boity was the most followed."

@Jannaiapah responded:

"Ten million before the year runs out."

@Nadia1764101 replied:

"Period."

@jareauluv commented:

"Deserved."

Tyla rubs shoulders with Lebron James at Lakers game

In a previous report from Briefly News, South African musician Tyla attended an NBA basketball game in America.

During the recent Lakers' game, all eyes were on Tyla as she stole the spotlight for her looks and her interaction with LeBron James. She has been making massive waves since her hit song went viral, earning the attention of many admirers who couldn't stop singing her praises.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News