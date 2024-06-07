Tyla's debut album, Tyla , has been listed among the best albums of 2024, making waves in the music industry

Tyla's debut album, Tyla, is still making history weeks after its release. The Grammy Award-winning Mzansi star, who recently clocked a billion streams, has been listed as one of the best albums.

Tyla's album among 2024's best albums.

Source: Getty Images

Tyla's album listed among the best

Mzansi's rising star Tyla's self-titled album is making waves in the music industry. Not only has the album topped charts and broken records but it has also been listed among the best music projects released this year—talk about levels.

The news about Tyla achieving the top fit was shared on the micro-blogging platform X, formerly known as Twitter, by a user with the handle @TygersAccess. Although the post noted that the achievement is for the albums released so far, it is big for Tyla. The post read:

"Apple Music has listed Tyla's "TYLA" as one of the best albums of 2024 (So Far )."

Tyla's fans celebrate her album's success

Social media users were over the moon following the announcement. Many agreed that Tyla's debut album is a work of art that deserves all the flowers it has been getting.

@Infinite8107 said:

"And some South Africans have the nerve to say she's overrated, not talented‍♂️."

@Miror375108 commented:

"This album is just too perfect."

@denzexdenze wrote:

"AOTY Grammy nom deserving."

@iamtyla's_twin added:

"As they should."

Tyla dethroned by Nigerian singer Ayra Starr, with most Spotify listeners

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that another South African and Nigerian war erupted after Spotify numbers revealed that Ayra Starr had surpassed Tyla with the most listeners, becoming the artist with the most listeners in the continent.

Tyla has been overtaken by Ayra Starr on Spotify, now the most-listened-to African artist on the streaming platform.

