Singer Tyla will be performing at the upcoming Rolling Loud Thailand festival in November 2024

The Grammy award-winning artist will be giving her Thailand fans a taste of her epic dance moves

The festival will be taking place at the Legend Siam in Pattaya City, Thailand, from 22 to 24 November

Tyla is going places. The singer will be gracing the Rolling Loud stage in Thailand.

Tyla will be performing at Rolling Loud Thailand. Image: Gilbert Flores/John Shearer

Source: Getty Images

Singer Tyla to perform in Thailand

The Truth Or Dare hitmaker will be doing what she does best at the Rolling Loud Thailand festival, set to take place in November 2024.

The Grammy award-winning artist will bring her electric dance moves and soothing vocals to Thailand. The festival will occur from 22 to 24 November at the Legend Siam in Pattaya City, Thailand.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Her fan page @TylaClub on X (formerly Twitter) wrote:

"Tyla has been announced as a performer for Rolling Loud Thailand taking place November 22-24."

Fans congratulate Tyla on her epic wins

Fans are amped to see Tyla grace the stage in Thailand. Many are anticipating a release before the festival.

@Szay_ty said:

"Now she needs the Philippines and Indonesia fans. That territory is very big on streams, and once she performs, I know they’ll love her more."

@Grootboom704 shared:

"I like seeing her win."

@ci_ci54 cried:

"Wanna see her perform so bad."

@Siyam_Lenkoe gushed:

"No.1 Surpassed 20 Million Streams."

@true_vee2 asked:

"She must drop that collab with Lisa before she performs in Thailand."

@DxedWr0ngB exclaimed:

"Manifesting my crumbs omg! Lisa and Tyla in the same country in Nov??"

@tewisinu gushed:

"Whoa, I just saw that lineup for Rolling Loud Thailand, and I'm freaking out! Tyla, A$AP Rocky, Wiz Khalifa, and Ski Mask the Slump God all in one place? That's a dream come true! Can't wait to see what kind of vibes they bring to the stage. This is going to be an epic festival!"

Tyla thanks fans for showing song love

In a previous report from Briefly News, Grammy-award-winning star Tyla released her official Truth Or Dare music video on YouTube and shared a snippet on her Twitter and Instagram pages.

Many netizens were impressed and loved the music video, with others sharing that her music slaps.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News