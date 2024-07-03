J Molley has ventured into online trading, sharing a video on his X page explaining the process and urging fans to join his signal group for $93 a month

Fans react with shock and scepticism, with some accusing him of scamming and expressing disbelief over his sudden move from music to trading

Social media users spoke about the high cost and mocked his transition, referencing his recent public struggles

Controversial rapper J Molley has ventured into the world of online trading. The star, who made headlines after threatening to take his own life a few weeks ago, shared a video explaining how the process works.

J Molley accused of wanting to scam people

We all know celebrities love doing anything for extra income. Mzansi star J Molley recently shocked his fans and followers when he shared a video urging them to start online trading.

Taking to his X page, J Molley shared a short video explaining how the process works. He even detailed how much fans should pay to join his signal group, where people will be taught trading. Part of his post read:

"What’s Good! Ignore My Introduction, Lol Click The Link https://nas.io/j-molley-hfm-signal-group-3 & Join My Exclusive Signal Group For Just $93 A Month & Get Top Trading Tips & Signals With An 86% Winning Streak From Myself & Other Pros! "

Mzansi reacts to J Molley's post

Social media users admitted that they never expected J Molley to join the world of online trading. Some said they thought his page had been hacked when they first saw the video.

@yungdontrust said:

"1700 a month stop smoking that Emtee stuff."

@asad_kid_II commented:

"Imagine surviving death only for you to do this. Life is hard, man."

@NobodyW12 added:

"Aye, if you are taking financial advice from J Molly, you need to get scammed as a wake-up call."

@LongLiveLeech commented:

"From failed suicide attempt to forex scammer in less than a month. That’s a crazy arc, man."

@DahTray added:

"This is crazy. I salute the hustle though."

@MabelSiwe commented:

"Stop scamming us and release music."

J Molley opens up about mental health following suicide attempt

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that J Molley got candid about his battle with his mental health. The rapper recently sparked a buzz online when he attempted to take his life.

In the weeks following J Molley's traumatising public suicide attempt, the rapper has opened up about his struggles with his mental health.

