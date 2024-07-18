South Africa has one of the fastest-growing film and television industries in the world

The country has produced shows and films that have left viewers with butterflies and others that had people on the edges of their seats

This Briefly News quiz tests fans' knowledge about movies and the actresses and actors who featured in them

Can you match the movie to the actor in this fun Briefly News quiz? Image: UGC

Source: UGC

The Mzansi film and TV industry has come a long way. It has gone from strength to strength over the years, and we have to admit that some of the best productions have been released.

Please take the quiz below to test how much you know about SA movies and the featured actors.

