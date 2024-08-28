Actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele decided to venture into podcasting like other celebrities

This was after Multichoice decided to can her Real Housewives of Johannesburg franchise

Sonia Mbele said that her podcast will not be an ordinary one, but it'll be empowering

Sonia Mbele took a chance and dived into podcasting.

Source: Instagram

Actress and entrepreneur Sonia Mbele will surely be a cat with nine lives, as the star never lets anything put her down. The star recently shared that she will be venturing into another industry in the entertainment world.

Sonia Mbele ventures into podcasting

The former Generations star, Sonia Mbele, continued to prove that nothing is impossible as long as you believe in it and yourself. After Multichoice chose to cancel her Real Housewives of Johannesburg franchise, the actress has decided to venture into podcasting.

According to ZiMoja, the star shared that though she is venturing into this industry, her podcast will be different from the rest and won't just be an ordinary one but will be empowering.

She said:

"We are not coming up with frivolous stories and topics. This will be empowering, and the name of the podcast is called Woza Nazo."

The businesswoman further mentioned that she aims to tackle all topics, though some will be uncomfortable to talk about, she also said that she was inspired by her success of hosting a podcast on Netflix alongside Lilian Dube:

"People really like it and they were praising it. I thought, 'Why not try something like that'? It will cater for everyone. I am not limited to just celebrities. Just like our topics."

Actress Sonia Mbele talks about her health issues

Briefly News reported that Sonia Mbele is said to be facing a severe medical condition. The actress allegedly revealed that she has an autoimmune disease that was discovered a few months ago and has altered her lifestyle. Sonia reportedly says she is working on improving her health and looking at the brighter side.

According to ZiMoja, Sonia Mbele disclosed that she is suffering from an autoimmune disease. This disease is allegedly said to have been the reason why Sonia missed her recent court appearances.

