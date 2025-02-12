Lvovo Showcases Healing Progress After Stroke in 2022, SA Inspired: “Speedy Recovery Champ”
- Durban Kwaito singer Lvovo recently showcased his recovery journey after he suffered from a stroke in 2022
- Social media users remain inspired by his story and how he pushes through hardships
- Mzansi is inspired by his determination and hard work to make a full recovery and get back to making music
Award-winning musician Lvovo Derrango was hit with a stroke in 2022. He has been sharing some details about his recovery.
Lvovo updates fans on recovering journey
In a trending video, the Bayangisukela hitmaker is seen training using dumbells. This comes after he suffered a stroke in 2022. X blog page @MDNnewss posted the video.
In 2024, Lvovo opted to use rehabilitation gloves after trying out different methods to aid his recovery journey. On social media, he said that he had acquired a robot glove to make daily tasks more manageable for him.
At the time, his doctor had informed him to take things slow and not jump into work mode quickly until he got to the hang of things.
Netizens encourage Lvovo to keep pushing
South Africans on social media shared some encouraging words with Lvovo and told him to keep pushing until he reaches full recovery.
@kutlwanotoolz_ said:
"Wishing him the speediest and healthiest recovery."
@Kingleelevelz3 wished:
"Fast recovery champ. May God protect you and your loved ones."
@BarneyDeKing said:
"Speedy recovery for him. God's grace."
@MaximumRSA shared:
"I wish this man all the best in his recovery, he is absolutely doing well."
@vesterrejoice added:
"Speedy recovery LV much love and hope you will come back with a bang."
@Music_Heals24 encouraged:
"If DJ Bongz could recover, he could also do it too. Derrango must keep fighting."
@azar.africa said:
"You gonna make it brazo. My mom went through the same thing . Just make sure before you slepp you do the same thing even when you wake up. Do not let your bones and muscles do whatever they want. Keep it moving."
Lvovo said he is gearing up for an epic 2025
In a previous report from Briefly News, Lvovo hinted at a full comeback in the music scene, saying 2025 will be his year of making his name known once again.
The award-winning singer revealed that he is about 90% recovered. He also added that some things are part of life, and the unexpected can occur at any time.
