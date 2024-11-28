Singer Lvovo has hinted at a full comeback in the music scene, saying 2025 will be his year

The singer experienced a stroke in 2022, but he shared that he is about 90% recovered

Lvovo Derrango said some things are part of life, and the unexpected can occur at any time

Speaking to Briefly News, Lvovo said he has immense gratitude that he has recovered and is back to making music again

South African Kwaito star Lvovo is not letting anything hold him back from making a music comeback.

2025 is the year of Lvovo's comeback

The Bayang'sukela hitmaker was hit with a stroke in 2022. This was around the same time his friend and colleague Mampintsha also experienced a stroke.

According to Sunday World, Lvovo has recovered about 90% and is ready to take on the coming year.

“My recovery is going well,” L’vovo assured.

He added that he has accepted that sometimes life takes an unexpected turn. Amid the recovery journey, the star said, “Next year, I am coming back with full force.”

Lvovo on being relevant in the industry

The star said he plays a significant role in SA music, which has opened doors for him internationally.

He further stated that he is one of many and that his music sets him apart from others: “I make songs that people listen to and think this is L’vovo. You can differentiate me from other people.”

He concluded by saying relevancy is not the most important thing; however, giving fans what they want is important.

The Durban singer told Briefly News that he was given a second chance at life, allowing him to continue making music. He is already stepping into the studio to create an EP that fans will surely appreciate seeing the time he put in amid his stroke recovery.

Lvovo uses rehabilitation glove after trying different methods

In a previous report from Briefly News, Lvovo said he had acquired a robot glove to make his life more manageable. He also opened up about using different methods that were not working for him.

However, his doctor told him to take things slow and not jump into work mode quickly.

