Maskandi star Mthandeni 'SK' Manqele has been embroiled in an assault scandal, and he was caught on tape

The Gucci hitmaker allegedly assaulted a fan who opened a case against him at a Durban police station

To the alleged victim's surprise, the case was closed without getting justice, and the reason the police gave puzzled him

Award-winning Maskandi singer Mthandeni 'SK' Manqele faced assault charges when a fan he assaulted on camera opened a case against him. But the fan is yet to receive justice as he gave an update on the case.

Mthandeni apparently assaults fan

Following a viral video of the victim getting slapped by Mthandeni and his crew, he approached the Cato Manor SAPS in Durban and opened a case. The incident happened during the December festive season.

This happened after the Gucci singer was allegedly insulted by the said fan who attended the festival at which Mthandeni was billed to perform. When the victim tried to flee from his wrath, other crew members followed and joined in on the alleged assault.

Mzansi has been rallying behind the victim and urging him to take action, which he did later on 19 December 2024. However, it seems that he will not get justice anytime soon.

Assault case against Mthandeni dropped

Speaking to the media, the man, identified by his surname Dlamini, explained that he approached Mthandeni Manqele for a photo. However, when he called him by the name 'Dunudunu', all hell broke loose.

“This must have provoked him because he ran towards me and started assaulting me,” Fakaza quoted him.

The victim continued: “As I was running away, two of his crew members also attacked me. They were punching and kicking me.”

The video was posted on X by @ZANewsFlash:

Why the assault case against Mthandeni was dropped

The incident left him bruised, and he had to seek medical attention to treat his scars. Shortly after nursing his wounds, he proceeded to open a case. When he returned for a follow-up on the case, he alleged that the police officer told him they had closed the case.

The explanation he was allegedly given was that Mthandeni's whereabouts are unknown.

“I was told that the case had been dropped because they could not locate Mthandeni," he revealed, adding that he is livid. He further alleged that the police are trying to cover up for the singer based on his celebrity status: "It is clear that the police are protecting him because he is a celebrity.”

Mthandeni admitted to being in Durban around the time the incident happened, but he remained mum about the incident, citing legal reasons.

Netizens on social media joked and said Mthandeni was acting tough because he is surrounded by security who protect him at all costs.

Why Mthandeni stopped accepting Durban gigs

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mthandeni ditched his Durban fans by refusing to participate in Durban performances for a while.

The popular Maskandi star alleged that he was attacked by other fans when he performed at Maskandi events. The last incident was the Mother of All Maskandi Music Festival.

