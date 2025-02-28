Maskandi star Mthandeni Manqele is in hot water after a man he slapped on camera opened a case at Cato Manor SAPS in Durban

The video of Mthandeni slapping the man after he reportedly insulted him went viral

Several netizens supported the man's decision to take the legal route, whilst others argued that he should have fought back

Mthandeni Manqele faces assault charge after man opens case. Image: mthandeni_sk_king

The man who was caught on camera being assaulted by popular musician Mthandeni Manqele is not letting go of the incident any time soon. The Gucci singer is in hot water after the man he opened a case at Cato Manor SAPS in Durban.

Man assaulted by Maskandi star Mthandeni presses charges

Mthandi Manqele was recently in the spotlight after a video of him slapping a fan went viral on social media. Reports suggested that the Paris hitmaker lost his cool after the man insulted him.

Feeling disrespected, the Maskandi muso channelled Shebeshxt, who has a reputation of beating up his fans, and put the man in his place. After Mthandeni had slapped the man, security stepped in and hit him again.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @ZANewsFlash reshared the video with an update on the issue. The man approached Cato Manor SAPS in Durban and opened a case of assault against Mthandeni Manqele.

Social media user @ZANewsFlash didn't reveal when Mthandeni Manqele is expected to appear in court. SAPS had not commented on the matter.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts after man opens assault case against Mthandeni

Social media users had mixed reactions to the latest development. While some applauded the man for going the legal route, several users suggested the man should’ve retaliated at the time. Others also questioned the violent culture among celebrities.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nkabindenm suggested:

“Really? He was supposed to fight back instead of running away.”

@Ndlombango said:

“This Mthandeni guy is full of himself.”

@Sbusiso_Rza queried:

“Why do South African celebrities act like hooligans? Your fans as an Artist/musician are the ones who put food on your table. When people start to boycott and cancel Mthandeni, I won't be surprised because he brought this upon himself. There is a proper way of handling unruly fans, and slapping them is not the right thing to do.”

@Klipriver3 suggested:

“Can he do a meet and greet with Shebeshxt? I want to see something.”

@kgwantha_t36174 asked:

“Is this an ongoing beef with a certain group of people because this guy is always slapping people, or is he just a bully? What's going on with this guy?”

@Mbegabulawe said:

“Remove body guards, I want to see something.”

@maliyepepa joked:

“😂😂 Publicity stunt baba, that man was paid to act😂”

@MartinShandis said:

“Run to fight well the other day💯”

@alexnxumalo26 explained:

“This is why you will never see me worshipping celebrities. They think they are immune to humanity. Look at that friend of his, acting tough on a retreating brother. Mina ngizithandela umculo wabo, that’s all 🙌”

@STC185 said:

“For some reason. I knew this guy was not good. I don't hate him, but my soul doesn't sit well with him, and his music too doesn't appeal to me. While I can listen to Vusi Ximba...see what I mean. I listen to that Mawhoo song because of you know who.”

@Papi1983Papi advised:

“Don’t let power and money get over your head, you’ll become a dangerous person to society and yourself.”

Netizens applaud assault victim for pressing charges against Mthandeni. Image: mthandeni_sk_king

