Anele Mdoda Continues to Drag the Kelly Rowland Saga After Singer's Latest Photo
- Media personality Anele Mdoda has reignited the Kelly Rowland saga after the American singer's latest photo
- In 2019, Mdoda saw Americans drag her when she said Kelly Rowland was only pretty when she wore makeup
- Now, she has mentioned the singer again, as she ranked herself in the top three with Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and Rowland
Anele Mdoda has brought back the Kelly Rowland drama following her 2019 claims that the singer is only beautiful when wearing makeup.
Now, she started a beauty standards debate, further fuelling the perceived agenda towards Kelly Rowland.
Anele rehashes Kelly Rowland 'beef'
After receiving a lot of hate, Anele went on Podcast and Chill two years later to clarify her statements. She never backed down in her views, saying Kelly was not prettier than Bey.
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Fast forward to Friday, 27 March 2026, Anele Mdoda spoke about beauty standards and how not every woman can hold the title of prettiest girl in the world.
"Guys, we can’t all be the prettiest girl emhlabeni (in the world). I’m willing to take second prettiest and so on and so forth," she wrote.
The post gained the attention of several internet users, who agreed with her statement. However, a handful brought up the Kelly Rowland saga.
@ilovezizo_ stated:
"Mna, I never factor myself out, if a pretty girl walks in when I’m there, now there are two pretty girls."
@Tertainmen71306 replied:
"Add 1000 in front of that number sesi, respectfully."
@lifelikedrone laughed:
"One of my favourite things about women of today is that I've never met a woman who doesn't think she's pretty. Men, on the other hand, know where they stand. An ugly man will make a joke about an uglier man being ugly, and start it with 'I know I'm also ugly' with no problem."
And then, the Kelly Rowland fans came flooding her mentions. One of them, @GantshoLarry, asked:
"You don't mind even if Kelly Rowland takes the first place?"
One response gained her attention, and it was from @_Gelo01, who said the former Destiny's Child singer came in first, and she was second.
"The first...Then you."
Mdoda seemed unbothered by this and laughed, saying she places third when ranked between Beyonce Knowles-Carter, who is first and Kelly, who comes second.
"Beyonce first, then her and then ke you can place me," she laughed.
SA responds to Anele's post
The responses were hilarious, and Mzansi had a field day with Anele.
Below are some of the comments.
@NoozBebe_ exclaimed:
"Uqalile! Now we have to defend you. Yhu hhay you must warn us first. It's fine. I'm your fighter forever, mna."
@tshegofatsomoon responded:
"People on Twitter like to use Kelly to humble Beyoncé, maybe Anele was just having a fan moment at the time of that comment. Either way, your haters won't be happy about this."
@LuckygirlWaseSA shared:
"I love your confidence about not changing what you said; you've always said Beyonce first!"
@tshegofatsomoon said:
"We stand with Anele in these difficult times."
Anele Mdoda reacts to Woolies CEO salary deal
In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda responded to the salary of a Woolworths impending CEO, jokingly asking if it is too late for her to study towards the profession.
Sam Ngumeni stands to get R100M share incentive as the newly appointed CEO, and Mzansi is talking.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za