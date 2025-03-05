'Skeem Saam' Actor Matthews Manamela Grateful for Support From Real Police Officers
- South African actor Matthews Manamela recently expressed gratitude after he was approached by real police officers
- The Skeem Saam actor plays Captain Bebeile, a police officer from Turfloop in the SABC 1 drama series
- He said he is often left humbled by this experience as these SAPS officials see them as one of their own
Matthews Manamela recently took to social media to speak about the love and support he has received from fans, who are actual police officers.
Skeem Saam star mets officers
In recent Instagram posts, South African actor Matthews Manamela expressed gratitude and humbleness when he was approached by fans. These are not just ordinary fans, as they are members of the South African Police Services (SAPS).
He said these officers see him as one of their own, despite him being an actor who portrays the role of a police officer in Skeem Saam.
The actor was cast in the role of Captain Bebeile, an officer from Turfloop. He has played this role for quite some time and has become a favourite among viewers of the SABC 1 drama series.
"I am truly humbled when police men recognize me as one of them. At that time, I am just an artist. Gratitude," he laughed.
Matthews Manamela said this heartwarming display of love humbles him, and he always stops for a photo.
Other Skeem Saam actors share encounters with fans
This would not be the first time actors met their fans in real life, and they would often get mistaken for their characters.
In 2023, a harrowing incident occurred for actress Helen Bright, who met an older woman who attacked her with a trolley. Bright plays the role of Melita Monama, who fools around with married men for money.
The fan was angered by Meluta's actions after she tricked Mr Kgomo into leaving his family for her. Speaking to Sowsetan after the incident, she said the woman hit her with a trolley and warned her not to mess with her man.
“She hit me on the heel with a trolley. When I looked at her, she said, ‘I did it purposely because you are stealing other women’s husbands. I swear if you do that to my husband, I will deal with you.’ It was only then that I realised she thought I was Melita.”
Sicelo Buthelezi attacked by fan of Skeem Saam
In another disturbing incident, former Gomora star Sicelo Buthelezi's storyline landed him in deep trouble with a fan. Buthelezi portrays the role of Tobias "Tobby" Maswahla, who was accused and sentenced to prison for sexual violation.
He said when he was shopping a man mistook him for the real Tobias, but he told him that he is just acting.
"Just walked inside a garage and the guy standing next in line greets me like “Eyy ke wena ya #SkeemSaam” kinda felt something inside hey. I’m just an actor bro."
Skeem Saam actress joins MKP
In a previous report from Briefly News, former Skeem Saam actress Pearl Nikolic announced on Instagram that she had joined the uMkhonto we Sizwe Party. She said she wanted to serve as the voice of God in the sphere of politics.
The actress is also a pastor in 2023 and expressed excitement about bringing change under the party's leadership.
Source: Briefly News
