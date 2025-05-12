Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet is trending for allegedly appearing on the controversial Moja Love show X Repo over unpaid debt to a wheelchair-bound woman

The show’s confrontation, which also involved the repossession of Kufet's TV, has sparked accusations of staging, with many social media users claiming the actors’ performances were unrealistic

Fans expressed scepticism, drawing comparisons to previous allegations of fake content on Moja Love’s shows, such as Uyajola 9/9

Popular Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star allegedly featured on an episode of the controversial Moja Love show, X Repo, hosted by Xolani Maphanga, after failing to pay back a wheelchair bound lady.

Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet has reportedly been dragged to 'X Repo' over unpaid debts.

Qwesta Kufet on X Repo over unpaid debt

Hebanna! South African artists are truly going through the most behind closed doors. Just days after former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi, popular for playing the role of Samuel, opened up about his financial woes, Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet has been dragged to X Repo for owing money.

For those who might not remember him, Qwesta Kufet trended on social media in 2019 when DJ Maphorisa reacted to his freestyle and asked for his contact details. Social media did its thing, and they worked on the hit Mi Amor which is sitting at 3.2 million views on YouTube. Qwesta also worked with Bob Mabena on the song Umjolo four years ago.

A clip from the show shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, 12 May 2025 by a user with the handle @VideosVuvu, shows the show's popular host, Xolani Maphanga and his team confronting the Show Me hitmaker with the unidentified wheelchair bound lady who was allegedly owed some money by the star.

The video also shows that Qwesta Kufet's TV was repossessed after he seemingly failed to pay the money he owed the woman. Watch the video below:

Fans accuse X Repo of staging the show

Social media users did not believe Qwesta Kufet's incident on the show was real. Many said it looked staged, and the actors were bad at it. This is not the first time that Moja Love shows have been called out for faking content.

Jub Jub was once accused of using paid actors on his controversial show Uyajola 9/9.

@KhayaMhlongo12 said:

"Are they acting or is it for real?"

@phumlaniphumzaM wrote:

"Hebann 😅 Mzansi is a real-life drama series 🤞🏽🤣"

@AlingoKellz commented:

"Haaaaaa this is acting 🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿😂😂😂"

@sboshana29 added:

"Mxm they are acting aba."

@Koketsosesana wrote:

"Bad acting."

Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet was reportedly on 'X Repo' for failing to pay his debt.

