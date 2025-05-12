Amapiano Star Qwesta Kufet Allegedly Dragged to ‘X Repo’ for Owing Money, SA Not Impressed: “Staged”
- Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet is trending for allegedly appearing on the controversial Moja Love show X Repo over unpaid debt to a wheelchair-bound woman
- The show’s confrontation, which also involved the repossession of Kufet's TV, has sparked accusations of staging, with many social media users claiming the actors’ performances were unrealistic
- Fans expressed scepticism, drawing comparisons to previous allegations of fake content on Moja Love’s shows, such as Uyajola 9/9
Popular Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star allegedly featured on an episode of the controversial Moja Love show, X Repo, hosted by Xolani Maphanga, after failing to pay back a wheelchair bound lady.
Qwesta Kufet on X Repo over unpaid debt
Hebanna! South African artists are truly going through the most behind closed doors. Just days after former Generations star Thabiso Mokhethi, popular for playing the role of Samuel, opened up about his financial woes, Amapiano star Qwesta Kufet has been dragged to X Repo for owing money.
For those who might not remember him, Qwesta Kufet trended on social media in 2019 when DJ Maphorisa reacted to his freestyle and asked for his contact details. Social media did its thing, and they worked on the hit Mi Amor which is sitting at 3.2 million views on YouTube. Qwesta also worked with Bob Mabena on the song Umjolo four years ago.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
A clip from the show shared on the microblogging platform, X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday, 12 May 2025 by a user with the handle @VideosVuvu, shows the show's popular host, Xolani Maphanga and his team confronting the Show Me hitmaker with the unidentified wheelchair bound lady who was allegedly owed some money by the star.
The video also shows that Qwesta Kufet's TV was repossessed after he seemingly failed to pay the money he owed the woman. Watch the video below:
Fans accuse X Repo of staging the show
Social media users did not believe Qwesta Kufet's incident on the show was real. Many said it looked staged, and the actors were bad at it. This is not the first time that Moja Love shows have been called out for faking content.
Jub Jub was once accused of using paid actors on his controversial show Uyajola 9/9.
@KhayaMhlongo12 said:
"Are they acting or is it for real?"
@phumlaniphumzaM wrote:
"Hebann 😅 Mzansi is a real-life drama series 🤞🏽🤣"
@AlingoKellz commented:
"Haaaaaa this is acting 🤞🏿🤞🏿🤞🏿😂😂😂"
@sboshana29 added:
"Mxm they are acting aba."
@Koketsosesana wrote:
"Bad acting."
Sir Trill accused of failing to pay R2K bill
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that amapiano star Sir Trill, who recently made a bold comeback to the music scene, is trending for all the wrong reasons on social media. The star who made headlines after being spotted driving a R4.4 million Mercedes-Benz is allegedly no longer responding to the waiter who served him and his team at a local club.
Popular South African musician Sir Trill allegedly failed to pay his bill after a night out with his friends at The Loft Club. According to the waiter who served the star, they agreed that he would pay later after failing to pay his bill of R1880 at the joint.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Privie Kandi (Entertainment Editor) Privilege Kandi is an entertainment news editor (joined Briefly in 2022). A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from the Christian College of Southern Africa (2016), she has been in the arts and entertainment industry for seven years. Privie has worked for the Zimbabwe International Film and Festival Trust as a communications officer and a writer and TV producer for lifestyle and entertainment channel CME TV. She passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her at privie.kandi@briefly.co.za.