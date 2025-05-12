American rapper DJ Khaled had South African fans rolling after showing off his amapiano dance moves in a viral online video

The 'I’m So Hood' hitmaker danced alongside dance TikToker Dennismik at an event in Germany, while the social media star is known to bring Mzansi dance moves worldwide

Local netizens reacted on social media to admire Khaled’s dance moves, while some chose to make fun of the man behind several hit songs

Worldwide hip-hop star DJ Khaled divided local fans after a video of him attempting amapiano dance moves went viral on social media.

The American hip-hop artist danced alongside dance TikToker Dennismik who often shares Mzansi dance moves with people around the world.

TikToker Dennismik showed some amapiano dance skills to DJ Khaled. Image: dennismik/Instagram and Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images.

Source: UGC

In the video, the TikToker grooved alongside Khaled at an event in Germany, while he previously spread Mzansi dance moves with fans in India.

DJ Khaled shows off his love for amapiano music

Watch DJ Khaled show off his moves in the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Known for his signature tag line, Another One, Khaled has become one of the top-selling artists around the world and has previously shown a love for PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

The rapper and producer is also one of the top-earning hip-hop artists in the world with many hits such as I’m So Hood, Wild Thoughts and All I Do is Win under his belt.

Khaled shows that he is still hard at work making new music in the video below:

In addition to dancing with Khaled and fans in India, Dennismik is known to show off his skills to fans worldwide, while he has several sponsorships with top brands such as BOSS.

While Khaled showed off his amapiano dance moves, the genre is attracting attention worldwide after veteran artist DJ Maphorisa landed an international interview recently.

DJ Khaled is one of the leading stars in hip-hop worldwide. Image: Manny Hernandez/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Fans are divided about DJ Khaled’s dance moves

Local netizens reacted on social media to praise Khaled’s dance moves, while others said the hip-hop star should stick to making music instead of dancing to amapiano beats.

Nksogorgeous said DJ Khaled did not try:

“The fact he didn’t even try to 😂😂😂.”

Reginaeigbe laughed:

“Looooooool 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Mr.dasante loved the video:

“Haha dope bro 🔥💪🏿💪🏿.”

Ush.forex admires Khaled:

“Khalid the happy guy ❤️👏🔥 always full of energy.”

S.n.e_za was impressed:

“Killing it.😂😂🔥🔥.”

Transformfitnesstf loved DJ Khaled’s words in the video:

“Pull up di bomboclaaat🤣🤣.”

Quicksessions loved the moves:

“He did his own thing 😂😂.”

Kobe_n23 said Khaled is a happy guy:

“He’s a happy soul 😂😂😂😂.”

Richie_mik is a fan:

“😂😂😂LOVE IT❤️.”

Tamthro said Khaled cannot dance:

“Omw, he doesn't have one dancing bone in his body.”

DJ Khaled rocks a Mamelodi Sundowns sweater

As reported by Briefly News, American rapper DJ Khaled was seen rocking a Mamelodi Sundowns jersey at a public event in 2022.

The hitmaker is a fan of the PSL champions and previously posted a video wishing them luck ahead of a crucial CAF Champions League match.

Source: Briefly News