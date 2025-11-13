Nandi Madida, the multifaceted entertainer who's conquered TV screens and music charts, landed the mic as MC for Africa's first-ever TIME Africa G20 Impact Summit in Johannesburg on November 20, 2025

The high-stakes event at Hill on Empire will rally global heavyweights to unpack Africa's blueprint for investment, tech, infrastructure, and sustainability ahead of the main G20 Leaders' Summit

The USA has been joined by another country in South America in boycotting the summit

Nandi Madida was chosen to host the TIME Africa G20 Impact Summit. Images: nandi_madida. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a coup that's got the entertainment world buzzing, Nandi Madida is stepping up to host one of the most pivotal gatherings on the African calendar. The 37-year-old dynamo, born Nandi Mngoma on March 20, 1988, in Durban, has long been a household name in South Africa, blending her talents as a singer, actress, and TV presenter with effortless charisma.

From her early days as a pint-sized ballerina stealing the spotlight at age four to clinching the Miss Junior South Africa crown at just eight, Madida's trajectory has been nothing short of inspiring. Bullied in school for her standout spirit, she channeled that fire into a breakout career, first captivating audiences as a teen host on kids' TV before exploding onto the scene with her 2011 hit single "Tonight."

Fast-forward to today, and Madida's resume reads like a Who's-Who of entertainment triumphs. She's helmed the 2022 South African Music Awards, served as the voice of Apple Music's groundbreaking Africa Now radio show, the first global platform dedicated to African sounds.

Off-screen, she's a devoted mom to two kids with husband Zakhele Madida, a fellow artist professionally known as Zakes Bantwini. Recently, Zakes Bantwini confronted Podcast and Chill hosts for nasty comments about a well-known media personality.

Nandi Madida did not let school bullies kill her spirit. Image: nandi_madida. Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

An event that is set to shape Africa's future

Slated for Thursday, November 20, 2025, at the swanky Hill on Empire venue in the heart of Johannesburg, the summit is not just another conference but a seismic shift for the continent. Organised by TIME Magazine, this one-day powerhouse event is billed as "a moment where ideas meet action, and Africa's future is defined."

With the full G20 Leaders' Summit kicking off just two days later on November 22-23 and marking the first time the bloc's powwow touches down in Africa under South Africa's presidency, the TIME gathering serves as a vital prelude.

Global powerhouse, the United States of America, will boycott the summit hosted in South Africa over allegations of a white genocide in the country.

A South American leader will skip the G20 in support of the USA

In the wake of US President Donald Trump confirming that the USA will not attend the G20 Leaders' Summit, another President in South America said his country would skip the meeting – allegedly in support of Washington.

Briefly News previously reported that politicians in South Africa had clapped back at Trump's decision to boycott the gathering.

Source: Briefly News