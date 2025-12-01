Ye’s Johannesburg concert was postponed after organisers decided to scale it up into a larger, globally broadcast production

Ticket holders were assured full refunds through TicketPro while new event details were being finalised

Yeezy LLC parted ways with the initial promoter due to non-compliance concerns, prompting a shift to a Yeezy-led setup

Ye's Joburg concert was postponed. Image: Ye

Source: Getty Images

South Africans were left buzzing after news broke that Ye’s highly anticipated Johannesburg concert would no longer take place on 13 December 2025.

The announcement was made on 30 November 2025 by Yeezy LLC, which confirmed that the show is being postponed to allow for a much bigger, Yeezy-led production in South Africa.

The update immediately stirred conversations online as disappointed fans tried to make sense of the sudden shift since the performance was announced barely three months ago.

Why Ye’s concert is delayed?

According to Yeezy LLC, the postponement is part of a plan to expand the event into a large-scale, broadcast-ready production. The aim is for Ye’s Johannesburg performance to be shared live in SA and streamed globally, giving international fans a front-row experience.

The company said finalising the new date and venue is already underway with Ye’s touring team and partners. The announcement also followed growing public doubt about the initial promoter, Monyake Group, whose limited track record with major international artists raised eyebrows.

Ye, who changed his legal name from Kanye West, last staged a major playback event at Rolling Loud in Inglewood in March 2024. Many fans hoped Johannesburg would mirror previous high-impact productions and Yeezy LLC’s statement suggests the new version might be even bigger.

Where to get ticket refunds?

Organisers assured the public that all tickets bought for the 13 December show will be refunded in full via TicketPro. Fans needing help can reach out to info@ticketpros.co.za.

Yeezy LLC emphasised that refunding ticket holders quickly is a top priority, saying the team does not want supporters to suffer financially while the event is being reworked.

Yeezy LLC ditches Monyake Group

Another development that fuelled discussions was Yeezy LLC’s decision to cut ties with Monyake Group. The promoter previously confirmed the concert but later came under scrutiny as social media users questioned their ability to handle an event of Ye’s magnitude.

In their latest statement, Yeezy LLC cited non-compliance from the group, adding that the new, Yeezy-led approach will ensure a smoother, more professional rollout.

Ye’s team reaffirms love for Africa

Despite the setback, the statement from Yeezy LLC reassured fans that Ye remains passionate about performing on the continent. The announcement read in part:

"Ye and the Yeezy team remain committed and excited to perform in South Africa and on the continent."

Ye's Yeezy LLC parted ways with Monyake Group. Image: Ye

Source: Getty Images

Fans don't feel Yeezy shoes

Ye had social media buzzing with his Yeezy shoes. Briefly News reported that shortly after Kanye West had previewed the new pair of sneakers, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions, which were mostly negative.

Source: Briefly News