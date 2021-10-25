Lasizwe's YouTube series Drink or Tell the Truth has been a major source of spice ever since the premiere episode

In a live stream, Lasizwe boldly asked DJ Zinhle if she would be keen on making an appearance to answer a question or two

The DJ declined the offer faster than she declined Murdah Bongz' cows, saying she doesn't have the time for nonsense

Lasizwe had had celebrities from all industries feature on his YouTube show. He recently asked new mom DJ Zinhle to be on an episode and Zinhle politely told him that she does not want to dish out piping hot tea that will make headlines for weeks.

DJ Zinhle has turned down Lasizwe's invitation to his spicy YouTube series. Image: @djzinhle and @lasizwe

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe's Drink or Tell the Truth has brought Mzansi so much tea. From Zodwa's Ben 10 to Boity's least favourite female rapper, the YouTube series is the show that keeps on giving.

During an Instagram live, Lasizwe took a chance and asked reality star DJ Zinhle if she should be keen on being her next guest on the fan favourite show, reports ZAlebs. Kairo and Asante's mom simply told the social media sensation that she will not subject herself to his questions.

A disappointed Lasizwe pleaded his case and promised that he would that back the DJ up into a corner with the content. Zinhle pulled the Uno reverse card on the heated question master and asked him:

"In front of 6 000 people I will not come to that show, you will ask me bulls***t questions. What are you going to ask me?"

DJ Zinhle expands on why she is not thinking of getting hitched any time soon

Briefly News reports DJ Zinhle's reality show, The Unexpected, has seen several episodes in which her family members asked her when she plans on getting married. Zinhle has stated quite a few times that she has no intentions of doing so.

Murdah Bongz brought up the topic of marriage in the last episode and the Black Motion star was shut down just the same.

DJ Zinhle's reality show has really opened up her life to the public eye. While the show documents her pregnancy and journey towards giving birth, another major focus of the series has been her relationship with Murdah Bongz.

Marriage has been a major topic between Zinhle and her family but the DJ has yet to show interest in walking down the aisle, reports News24.

In episode four of The Unexpected, Murdah Bongz expressed his intention to pay lobola for his baby momma and do right by her but Zinhle quickly turned away his cows, reports OKMzansi.

Zinhle asked Bongz whether he was trying to do what was right for them or right for her parents. Bongani then told his girlfriend that he had already spoken to her family about it. The DJ then explained:

"You can't go ahead and make decisions without speaking to me. We don't have marriage in our plans yet, we don't have any of those things. Our situation is not easy, we have to figure out how you will relate to Kairo's father, Kairo and Asante, it's a lot. So we need to take it one step at a time."

