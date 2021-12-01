MacG Shares His Thoughts on the Sizwe Dhlomo and Unathi Nkayi Drama

If there is somebody that has no clue about Unathi Nkayi and Sizwe Dhlomo's Kaya 959 drama then chances are they've been living under a rock

Since the Idols SA judge was dismissed with immediate effect the two celebs have taken turns to tell their version of events on social media

Mr Controversial himself, MacG, decided he should also give his two cents about the drama that has been making headlines for the past week

Everyone in Mzansi has probably spoken about Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo at least once in the past week. The two celebs have been trending for their 'he said/she said' drama ever since Nkayi was axed from the radio station. Mac G was one of the people who shared their opinion on the story and as expected, he had a lot to say.

MacG has shared his opinion on the Unathi and Sizwe Dhlomo saga. Image: @unathi.co, @macgunleashed and @sizwedhlomo

TimesLIVE reported that after days of being silent while the plot thickened, Unathi finally broke her silence, explaining to her fans why she was so quiet about the matter. The Kwa Nolali singer shared that Kaya 959 sent her an email telling her that she should remain mum on the matter of her contract being terminated.

While Unathi was being forced to be silent, Sizwe Dhlomo was singing like a bird. The media personality used his social media and several media outlets to share his version of events. Dhlomo made sure to spill every detail about his verbal altercation with Unathi.

Mac G has shared his thoughts about the whole situation. ZAlebs reports that the podcaster did not try and sugarcoat his feeling about the two celebs. Mac expressed that he is well aware that both Sizwe and Unathi are difficult individuals to work with.

He recalled a time when he realised that Sizwe might just be a "d****".

"Having worked with Sizwe, he is a d*ck but with reasoning. He is not a d*ck out of malice, it is just the way he is. I remember we used to do 94 hits in a row on 947 together so I used to do the mixes and I was like why don’t you do the mixes as well? He was like nah, f*** it, they gotta pay me."

MacG went on to say that although he does not have personal experience working with Unathi, he's heard enough stories to know that working with her is no walk in the park either.

