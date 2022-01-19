Uncle Waffles Not Prepared To Throw Her Morals Away for R500K

Uncle Waffles is without a doubt one of the hottest DJ's Mzansi has to offer and her social media following proves this

The DJ has caught the attention of many male suitors but the most interesting has to be the Nigerian man who offered her R500K to 'smash'

The media personality turned down the offer and sent a clear message that she is not willing to degrade herself for money

Since Uncle Waffles shot to stardom, she has managed to become many people's crushes. The young celeb was approached by a man who offered her a steep amount of cash in exchange for a moment in the bedroom. Waffles declined the offer for the sake of her morals.

Uncle Waffles turned down half a million Rands from a man who wanted to sleep with her. Image: @unclewaffles

Source: Instagram

MacG's Podcast and Chill never fails to dish out some hectic spice. ZAlebs reports that the latest bit of gossip was about the famous Uncle Waffles. The DJ is reported to have been offered a whole R500K in exchange for sex by a Nigerian man who is smitten by her.

Uncle Waffles did not hesitate to turn down the offer. The media personality has been doing rather well for herself with international gigs flowing in like water. So she was not about to drop her morals for a quick buck.

As expected, the Twitter peeps had quite a bit to say about Ghost Lady's revelation. The general agreement is that Uncle Waffles did the right thing by choosing herself at that moment.

@mr_sxllo said:

"Obviously, her reputation is important since she's a brand. She most probably would have agreed if the guy didn't make noise about it or ask publicly."

@BafanaSurprise tweeted:

"Credit to Uncle Waffles for declining this offer. Unfortunately not every lady in the entertainment industry can say no. There is few who agreed to these offers, they started to splash money left right and centre. They were even offered vacation treats."

@Hlengiwe_MJ wrote:

"I'm not shocked she never took it, she got booked left right and centre to do what she loves and make money. Why the hell should she have slept with someone for money when she was already making it, proves she's not a desperate slay queen."

