Kabza De Small's wife Kamogelo Moropa came out to set the record straight - she and her husband have not called it quits and the cheating scandal is false

The allegations came after socialite Nicole Maleka claimed that she had been dating the hitmaker even during the time he was paying lobola for Kamogelo

Entertainment blogger had Musa Khawula shared the same sentiments, tweeting that Kabza was back on the market after his wife left him, but apparently that's not true

Kabza De Small is still a married man. His beautiful wife, Kamogelo Moropa, confirmed the news in a social media post.

Kabza De Small’s wife Kamogelo Moropa has denied claims that they divorced due to infidelity. Image: @kabelomotha

Source: Instagram

Kamogelo's spicy post comes after reports that the two had called it quits following a cheating scandal.

According to ZAlebs, it all started when socialite and Youtuber Nicole Maleka claimed in a recent episode of Sip or Spill that she had been dating Kabza at the time he paid lobola for his wife.

Nicole told her friend, Queen Lelo, that Kabza broke her heart in the now-viral video. She said:

”It did break me. Chomi you are my witness. I was literally in ICU at the time.”

Controversial entertainment blogger Musa Khawula also alleged that Kabza was a single man after divorcing his wife. He tweeted:

"Runout has it Kabza de Small and his fiancée Kamogelo Moropa have split. This comes 6 months after Kabza de Small paid amalobolo."

However, Kabza's wife took to social media to remind peeps that she is still married. She posted a snap of herself and simply captioned it:

"Wife."

