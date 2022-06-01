Amapiano star Young Stunna has been charting social media trends following reports that he is dating four different ladies

According to news making rounds on Twitter, the four women who are in a romantic relationship with the star all confirmed

Young Stunna is yet to respond to the allegations that he is dribbling the women who have confirmed dating him

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Popular Amapiano star Young Stunna has been called out for his infidelity. The celebrity is said to be currently going out with four different women.

Young Stunna has been trending on Twitter for allegedly being in relationships with different women. Image: @youngstunna_rsa

Source: Instagram

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula broke the story even sharing pictures and names of the women who are all being dribbled by the star.

According to Khawula's Twitter thread, all the women admitted to being in romantic relationships with the popular hitmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

ZAlebs added that after introducing Young Stunna's first girlfriend Khawula shared videos of the second lady. He wrote:

"2 days back I introduced you to Young Stunna's girlfriend Reabetswe Maja. It turns out Young Stunna is not dating Reabetswe alone but she is being juggled with Tshego Mash. Tshego Mash's close friends leak a video confirming her relationship with Young Stunna."

In addition to the first two ladies named Reabetswe Maja and Tshego Mash, Young Stunna is allegedly dating Zendaya Dlamini and Qayiya Mgweba.

Uthando Nesthembu star Musa Mseleku can’t marry 5th wife after failing to honour 1st wife’s request

Briefly News previously reported that reality television star and polygamist Musa Mseleku has privileges that only a handful of married men enjoy. The star was allegedly given permission to marry as many wives as possible by his first wife, Busisiwe 'MaCele' Mseleku.

According to The Daily Sun, Mseleku, who already has four wives, including The Real Housewives of Durban star Thobile MaKhumalo Mseleku, had a straightforward ultimatum. Per the publication, Mseleku's first wife had told him that he was supposed to marry as many wives as possible before they celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary, but he failed. She said:

"I gave Musa a timeframe to marry as many wives as possible but he had to do this before our 20th anniversary. Now that we've reached 20 years of marriage, he cannot get married to another wife. If one of us dumps him, he cannot take another wife."

Source: Briefly News