Popular DJ Lulo Cafe trended on social media after Musa Khawula leaked the star's naked video

The video caused a stir on social media as peeps called out the controversial blogger for violating Lulo Cafe's privacy

Many showed the DJ support and reported Musa Khawula, which resulted in his account being suspended

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

DJ Lulo Cafe's fans stood by him amid an embarrassing moment. The star charted Twitter trends after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula leaked the DJ's explicit video.

Lulo Cafe has received support from his followers after Musa Khawula shared his embarrassing video. Image: @lulocafe.

Source: Instagram

Social media was awash with mixed reactions from fans. Mzansi quickly rushed to report Musa Khawula, which resulted in the suspension of his Twitter account.

The star's fans flocked to the timeline to show him support. Twitter users said sharing such a video without consent is a violation, others even called on DJ Lulo Cafe to sue Musa Khawula.

@nosphiwevixen wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"For some of us we dont care whose the guy posted by Musa, all we know is Lulo Cafe is one of the coolest people in the industry. Stay cool bro, much love."

@KenGlobally said:

"It’s the fact that Musa chose to post Lulo Café’s video that was sent to him by someone who shot it without Lulo’s consent. That’s so vile."

@JohnsonAwalle added:

"Lulo Cafe, a successful businessman and seasoned Radio presenter is always so soft, poised and unproblematic. Forever possessing grootman swag, clean, professional and kind. His longevity in the media space proves that respecting ur craft first is key. Let's put respect on his name pls!."

@sissgugu commented:

"Please report that Lulo Cafe tweet. Anytime someone is violated in that nature, we shouldn’t be a part of spreading such violation - we become enablers. Please report such tweets and keep it moving."

@LedwabaRonald said:

"If you're a Man and you don't frown upon the so-called "Lulo Cafe" video, you need to do an introspection. That Man was stripped off his dignity,it's a kind of humiliation that can drive one to depression. That video is a total SHAME!!"

Zenande Mfenyana gets reality check from SA after post about being hated: "That's what you get for being rude"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News also reported that former Generations actress Zenande Mfenyana took to her Twitter page to vent about being hated. The star, who is regarded as one of the rudest and meanest celebrities in Mzansi, shared a heartfelt post about not being able to receive love.

In a now-deleted post, the star said she has grown so accustomed to being hated that she doesn't know how to receive love anymore. She wrote:

"I've grown so accustomed to being hated, I don't know how to receive love anymore."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News