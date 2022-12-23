Zoe Mthiyane allegedly served her baby daddy, Lebo M, with legal documents for co-parenting misunderstandings

According to the legal documents, The Lion King composer must not show the child's face on his reality show because he did not obtain permission from Zoe

Any content that has alrready been shot that shows the child's full face or presence will have consequences for Lebo if broadcasted

Former Generations: The Legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane and her baby daddy Lebo M are reportedly feuding once more. The ex-lovers' disagreements over how to raise their daughter have made news headlines yet again.

Zoe Mthiyane and Lebo M have reportedly let the justice system take charge of their "impossible" co-parenting. Image: @thereallebo_M and @zoe_mthiyane

ZAlebs claims that Zoe turned to the legal system after The Lion King's composer failed to obtain her permission to film their child for his reality show.

According to the legal documents sent by Zoe, Lebo should refrain from showing their child's face on the show.

"Inconsideration of the foregoing, prior consent has not been sought or obtained from our client for the filming of the minor child by Mr Morake, or Primedia and Carol Bouwer Productions" reported Zimoja Lezinto.

The letter went on to say that any filming of the child that had taken place should not be aired and that doing so would result in serious legal consequences.

"Under the circumstances, any filming that has taken place which includes (name of child withheld) has taken place in the absence of consent from our client and may be unlawful." continued to read the letter.

