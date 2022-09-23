Former Generations: The legacy actress Zoe Mthiyane has fired back at The Lion King composer Lebo M's wife Pretty Samuels

This is after Pretty went to the media smearing Zoe's name after she revealed that Lebo M was "impossible" to parent with

Zoe Mthyane has come out hitting back at Pretty Samuels claiming she knows nothing about what goes on between her and Lebo M when parenting their daughter

Zoe Mthiyane has responded to The Lion King composer's wife Pretty Samuel's allegations of poor parenting.

Pretty Samuels, according to reports, dragged Zoe Mthyane's name through the mud when she mentioned sensitive details about her husband Lebo M, Zoe Mthiyane, and their daughter. Pretty was responding to Zoe's claim that co-parenting with Lebo M is "impossible."

According to ZAlebs, Zoe Mthiyane recently retaliated against Pretty Samuels for involving her daughter in petty media feuds. Zoe slammed pretty, saying that Lebo M is feeding Pretty lies.

“This is a sensitive topic involving my minor child. I would like to caution the current wife against believing and acting upon the false narratives that her husband has created about myself and others as a means to continue the abuse I escaped seven years ago,” the public quoted the actress."

The Lion King Composer Lebo M’s Wife Pretty Samuels Rubbishes Co-parenting Claims by Zoe Mthiyane

Briefly News previously reported that Pretty Samuels, the wife of The Lion King composer Lebo M, was enraged by Zoe Mthiyane's recent claims about having difficulty co-parenting with Lebo. Petty charged at Zoe, spilling juicy details about their private co-parenting space.

According to ZAlebs, Zoe was arrested for drunk driving, which resulted in her losing custody of her daughter to Lebo, who was ordered by the court to care for their child while Zoe went through intensive therapy. This comes after Zoe revealed to Sunday World that Lebo M's difficult co-parenting style was the reason for her intensive therapy.

Pretty then claimed that Zoe's daughter was living with her and Lebo M as ordered by the court, according to ZAlebs.

