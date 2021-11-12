Natasha Thahane’s new role has been explained and people are certain to be excited to see her in action again

Staring in a South African movie called Keddyborn , Natasha has taken the main role of Keddyborn Manamera

The movie sports a star-studded cast and will make its debut on DSTV’s box office later in November

South African actress, model and media personality Natasha Thahane bagged a new gig some time back but did not give fans any deets, however, the tea has finally been spilt.

Natasha plays another role in the blockbuster movie. The film is called Keddyborn, and Natasha plays the leading role alongside other talented actors. Image: @natasha_thahane

Having dominated in Blood & Water, Natasha has made a name for herself that has her in great demand. She is a lit young actress with a long and fruitful career ahead of her.

Bagging a role in an up and coming movie titled Keddyborn, Natasha has been revealed to be playing the role of Keddyborn Manamera, an exotic and beautiful Sotho girl born and raised in Orlando East, Soweto.

Wright Ngbeni, Kenneth Nkoshi, Tabo Malema, Tessa Towara, and Bushishiwe Mushari joined Natasha, making up the lit cast. The movie is being directed by Thomas Gumede and will make its debut on DSTV’s box office later this month, reported OKMzansi.

Natasha is a phenomenal actress who brings flames to any role she plays and we are sure this one will be no different. Keep making Mzansi proud, gurl!

Take a look at the trailer:

