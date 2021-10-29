L-Tido has taken a significant break from making music but the rapper is making sure to come back with an unforgettable project

The musician announced that he was just about ready to release his comeback album titled Pressure and it's going to sound different to past projects

L-Tido expressed that his biggest wish with this project is to connect with his listeners on a whole new level by showing vulnerability

It's a great day for L-Tido fans across the country because the rapper has announced he has a new album on the way. His return will take the form of a passion project and is set to take listeners on the journey of his emotions while making the album.

TimesLIVE reports that L-Tido announced his return to the game with a brand new album that will be released in the first week of November. The rapper took a break from making music to broaden his horizon's and pursue a few business opportunities.

L-Tido took to Instagram to share the exciting news of his return and gave fans an idea of what to expect with his latest project. In his message to his fans, he wrote:

"In my time away I spent a lot of my days and nights in the studio. I went through a lot of phases while creating this music so I recorded different kinds of sounds depending on the mood I was in. I put my heart and soul into making this project so I can’t wait for the supporters to hear what I’ve been working on so we can reconnect on a higher level."

Source: Briefly.co.za