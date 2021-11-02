Gigi Lamayne has returned the Mzansi hip-hop industry after announcing her exit from the genre in a recent Instagram post and interview

The stunning rapper shared that she's not about to let her rap talent go to waste but will collaborate with artists who are doing other genres

The star made the announcement of her U-turn when she shared a clip telling her fans that she bagged the Leading Inspirational Trailblazer award

Gigi Lamayne has made a U-turn on her decision to leave the Mzansi hip-hop industry. The rapper has shared that she's not dumping the genre but she's just working with artists who are not doing hip-hop but other kinds of music.

Gigi Lamayne has made a return to the Mzansi hip-hop scene after announcing her exit recently. Image: @gigi_lamayne

The star recently took to social media to announce that she bagged the Leading Inspirational Trailblazer award at the Women of Wonder Awards 2021.

Taking to Twitter, Gigi Lamayne shared a video in which she again spoke about where she stands in terms of the genre she's now doing. According to SAHipHopMag, Gigi said many people had been asking her what's happening with he and hip-hop.

"Everybody seems to be asking me; is Gigi leaving the SA hip-hop? No! But will I be collaborating with artists outside of hip-hop?"

Gigi said she's already working in studio with some of Mzansi's biggest artists.

Gigi Lamayne says she's done with SA hip-hop

In related news, Briefly News reported that Gigi Lamayne has revealed that she's leaving Mzansi hip-hop. The rapper surprised many when she made the announcement during her recent interview on Kaya FM recently.

The star took to social media on Tuesday, 19 October to clarify what she said during the interview that left many of her fans shook. Her surprising revelation comes just months after she dropped her rap album, Mermaids and Stuff.

Taking to Instagram, Gigi confirmed that she's leaving the local hip-hop scene and "its conventional ways of doing things". She said she's now focusing on experimenting with other genres because hip-hop is "toxic in its own ways".

