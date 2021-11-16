Yaass Queen: Nadia Nakai Launches Very Own Record Label, Bragga Records

Nadia Nakai is climbing up to girl boss levels after announcing that she is officially the owner of a record label named Bragga Records

Nadia has had a fruitful year in her career with her hit song Naaaa meeean reaching gold status and she was awarded her very own plaque

The rapper was initially scared to tell her mentor Cassper Nyovst about her new venture but is now beyond excited about this chapter

Nadia Nakai is making major money moves. Miss Bragga is making her dreams come true one day at a time. Her latest business venture will see her signing and mentoring many new artists in Mzansi.

Nadia Nakai is officially the owner of a record label.

Source: Twitter

SA Hip Hop Mag reports that Nadia Nakai was initially super nervous about leaving Cassper Nyovest's Family Tree Records to start her own label. After she gained the courage to break the news to him, she said:

"I am working on my own record label. I need to be able to stand on my own. Funny enough, I was actually scared to tell Cass. Even after I told him, I could feel that he was a bit sad, but we are good."

Fast forward to this week, Nadia has managed to achieve her dream. Bragga Records was launched yesterday is reading to start producing some superstars. She made the announcement on social media, saying:

"I’m so excited about the next chapter of my life! Here’s to officially starting my own record label BRAGGA RECORDS. I wouldn’t be able to do this without @casspernyovest and @familytreeworld THANK YOU for all that you invested in me over the years! “A Mentor is someone who sees more talent and ability within you than you see in yourself and helps bring it out of you ❤️ Thank you! Bragga Records OFFICIAL!!!! New music loading…"

Naaaa Meeean gets Nadia Nakai gold status once again, fans are thrilled

Briefly News reported that Nadia Nakai was celebrating big time last month after a special delivery of a gold plaque. The rapper's hit single Naaaa Meeean has reached gold status and peeps are delighted to let her know that she is doing a fantastic job.

This kind of achievement is not a first for Nadia. She received her very first gold status ranking in 2020 or her song More Drugs featuring Tshego, reports SA Hip Hop Mag.

