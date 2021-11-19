Gospel Muso Sbu Noah, Finding Purpose After Mother’s Death

Joyus Celebration star Sbu Noah has walked a very long road to healing after his beloved mother passed away earlier this year

The gospel singer had a very special bond with his mother Thembisile Mthembu and was absolutely gutted when she died

Now, months later, Sbu has opened up about the kind of heartache he suffered while mourning and the steps he took to fully grieve

Earlier this year, gospel star Sbu Noah shared the news of his mother's passing. Fans offered him so much love and support as he grieved the loss of Thembisile. Sbu is now on a different path and amounts it all to the pain he felt.

Sbu Noah opens up and the difficulties of mourning his mother.

Source: Instagram

ZAlebs reported that Sbu took to social media to share a photo of his mom at a birthday celebration where he informed his followers of her passing. The singer and his mother were said to have had a tight-knit bond and described their relationship as something out of a movie.

Sbu's fans gathered to send him virtual hugs and he later came out to thank everyone who offered him kind words and shoulders to cry on during such a dark time.

Months after his mother's passing, TimesLIVE reports that he has opened up about his journey to healing his heart and finding himself again. Sbu details needing plenty of therapy to help him adjust to a life without his mom.

He told the publication that he struggled to even turn to his faith and prayer began to feel like a chore to him. The only thing he could bring himself to do was sing and listen to music. He said:

"One of the reasons I broke down the way I did was that my mom was my everything. The reason I wanted to succeed was because of her. She was a single parent [and] she raised me the best way she could so I wanted to do right by her. When I lost her I kind of lost purpose because she was my purpose. I had to really find another reason to look forward to life."

After receiving plenty of support from friends and family, he was able to remind himself of his path and that was destined to focus on God.

Sbu Noah pens touching letter to mom, describes her as an angel

Briefly News reported that gospel artist Sbu Noah has penned a touching letter to his "resilient" mom on her birthday.

The Ewe Getsemane hitmaker took to social media to tell his fans how grateful he is to have Thembisile Mthembu as his mother. The star said his mother's faith "makes my faith look like it's nothing".

"When I tell the story of this woman I call mom; people think I'm talking about a movie I've watched or book I've read! Hers is a story of faith, resilience and hope. Her faith makes my faith look like its nothing... her resilience, she has survived so much yet handles tough situations with so much grace only God can give... hope, my goodness, I've never met someone who, no matter how hard things are but somehow finds a way to believe that things will get better!"

