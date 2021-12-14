Halala: DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago Announced as Top 3 DJs in Africa

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago have been named as the top 3 female DJs in the continent of Africa

DJane Mag announced recently that Zinhle bagged the Number 1 spot while Gogo and Lerato took the Number 2 and 3 spots respectively

The three stars' fans and other top female DJs from Mzansi took to their timelines to congratulate them

Mzansi female DJs are not just taking over dance floors in Mzansi but they're considered the best in the whole continent of Africa.

DJ Zinhle, DBN Gogo and Lerato Kganyago have been announced as the top 3 DJs in Africa. Image: @djzinhle, @dbngogo, @leratokganyago

Source: Instagram

The DJane Mag has announced its top 3 DJs in the continent and Mzansi's girls took top positions in the list. DJ Zinhle took the top spot, DBN Gogo took the second spot while Lerato Kganyago bagged the third spot.

The excited DJs took to social media to thank their fans for the love they've been showing them over the past few years. Taking to Twitter, the Umlilo hitmaker said:

"Africa’s no1 Female DJ @djanetop. The #ZeeNation fights for this one every year, thank you!"

Her fans took to her comment section to congratulate her. One of them @InHisTimes commented:

"Year after year. Congratulations, you totally deserve it. If there’s a person who gets better in everything it’s you, can’t wait to see you at your peak cause it seems like you are just going higher and higher. Billionaires loading for the Mohosanas."

Amapiano DJ DBN Gogo took to Instagram to congratulate all the female DJs who've been working hard for their bag this year. She wrote:

"Congratulations to all the ladies. It’s been a year."

Mzansi's female DJs took to her comment section to congratulate her. Check out some of their comments below:

DJ Happy Gal wrote:

"Well deserved my love."

DJ Lady Amar said:

"Very deserving! Congratulations to you too Gogo."

Metro FM presenter and club DJ Lerato Kganyago took to Instagram and posted:

"Thank you to my children all OVER Africa that keep lifting me higher and higher even in my absence. MOTHER appreciates YOU @djanetop WE ARE WINNERS."

Taking to her comments section, @crownjewelssa commented:

"Yass mama! Proud of you."

