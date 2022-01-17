Thembisile Q has felt that true positivity that can come with having hundreds of strangers support your hustle on social media

The aspiring musician shared a video of herself performing a song called iThemba which landed her the attention of producer Heavy K

In just a matter of hours, the singer went from trending on Twitter to preparing to make some magic in the studio under the guidance of some Mzansi heavyweights

Thembisile Q has won over the hearts of many netizens with her beautiful vocals overnight. The HIV activist went to bed having posted a singing video, only to wake up to the likes of Heavy K and Donald waiting to hit the studio with her.

Thembisile Q has become Mzansi's symbol of hope after Heavy K offers her a collab. Image: @Thembisile_Q and @heavykdrumboss

Source: Twitter

Dreams are coming true in Mzansi this morning and Thembisile Q is living proof. The social media sensation is making trends on Twitter after sharing a video that left many dreaming about her voice. Thembi showcased her raw talent in a video that went viral, drawing the attention of influential tweep Chris Excel.

The popular poster managed to get Heavy K to agree to do a song with Thembisile. But the attention did not stop there. Just as the aspiring musician was taking in the news of Heavy K wanting to work with her, another Mzansi talent came through with a collaboration request. Donald made sure to put his name on Thembi's list.

Overwhelmed with love and support, the rising star took to her Twitter to express her gratitude.

Followers were feeling inspired by Thembisile's success story and flooded the comments with their good wishes.

@Bekithembaz wrote:

"Thembisile 'Thembi' Q getting a music deal with Heavy K is a beautiful thing. Wish her all the best for her music career. I hope she gets an incredible PR team as well."

@Cellular_jnr tweeted:

"I'm so happy for Thembi, she deserves whatever that's coming for her... Salute to the President for the plug. We can't wait for the collabo with Heavy K baba!"

@LadyMcMame said:

"Not Thembi's success making me believe I'll get the good news I'm expecting this week. I'm so positive, my life could change for the better."

