Zakes Bantwini took to his Instagram to share that the visual offering for his hit track Osama had reached 1 million views on Youtube on Tuesday

Mzansi peeps celebrated the musician’s achievement, hailing him for his hard work and consistency throughout his years in the industry

The hitmaker continued the applause yesterday, spotlighting his team and collaboration for his success which resulted in more glorification in his comments

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Zakes Bantwini shared that his cinematic visuals for Osama had reached a million views on Youtube in just over a month of its release. Since the artist has been open about the time and money put into the music video, fans couldn’t help but rejoice in the success.

Peeps sing Zakes Bantwini's praises for getting 1 million streams on Youtube for his music video for 'Osama'. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In his announcement, Zakes humbly thanked fans for watching the visuals to his chart-topping song. Compliments filled Zakes’ comment section, with peeps spotlighting his constant efforts to stay at top of the game.

@ms__wakesho said:

“Well deserved”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

@moises_nelson_samoli noted:

“The king is back”

@_michael_press wrote:

“My King”

@dj_spivey_radio added:

“Congrats Huge Song!”

@clive_deep commented:

“Congratulations hard worker”

@kndumiso323gmailcom declared:

“You deserve more views”

Zakes Bantwini honours his team

Zakes was clearly touched by the congratulatory messages he received from his followers because he decided to spread the love. The artist took some time to shed light on the hard work his team puts in to help him be the best.

He posted a video compilation of some of his best moments in the few months and poured his heart out in the caption, writing:

“Competing can make you number 1, collaborating makes you legendary. Zakes Bantwini is a team effort, I’m just the face of that team, this includes you reading this message you are a big part of that team”

Zakes Bantwini’s followers were equally moved by his post dedicated to his team and his fans. They hailed his humility, offering him even more commendations for his inspiring work ethic and ubuntu.

Zakes Bantwini features legendary actor John Kani in epic ‘Osama’ music video

In more stories concerning Zakes Bantwini, Briefly News recently reported that he dropped the new music video for his hit Osama and it features legendary Mzansi actor John Kani. The Afrotech music producer took to social media to share a clip of himself explaining the concept behind the lit music video.

The song's cinematic visuals have been on high rotation on TV stations such as Channel O and MTV Base since he released it at the end of last year. According to TshisaLIVE, he captioned his clip:

"To some people, this is a song, and to some, this is a spiritual journey but to US this is a Film, OSAMA MUSIC Video OUT NOW, link in my bio."

Source: Briefly News