Praying for a car for two years, a social media user who goes by the handle @lungeIo finally got his glory day

Taking to Twitter, he shared pictures of his new car along with the post he made two years ago, wishing for it

People loved to see the positive energy and how the young man’s dreams came true, they wished him well

There is so much strength in prayer. A young Mzansi man prayed for a car and is now living the fruits of his faith.

Social media user @lungeIo prayed for a car for two whole years and finally got one. Image: Twitter / @lungeIo

Source: Twitter

Social media user @lungeIo shared pictures of his gorgeous new VW car on social media along with a post he made back in 2020 where he put his desires out to the universe.

It might have taken two years to make it happen but the proud man did not give up and look at him now!

“My baby is here! ♥️”

Mzansi helps the young man celebrate his incredible achievement

Seeing posts like this remind us to never give up, some things take longer than others. Peeps were moved by the amazing glow up.

Taking to the comment section, peeps congratulated the young man on his new wheels and wished him further blessings.

Take a look at some of the comments

@Mhanintsongo said:

“You deserve everything, congratulations Lungelo ”

@KabeloN__ said:

“❤️❤️❤️ You’ve been winning a lot lately and it’s pleasing to me and my homegirls.”

@Percy_Golden said:

“It's you claiming all your blessings right beginning of the year mkhozi. Ngaze nga khala. I'm so happy for you, Congratulations ✨”

@lulamazelda said:

@y_oungboy said:

