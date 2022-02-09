DJ Sbu recently took to Twitter to announce that he is going to release a new song and an NFT in collaboration with Papa, Drum Pope, Bongane Sax, Atlegang The Violinist and King Debs

The music producer’s recent reveal came just hours after he sparked worry among the public after urging peeps to reconnect with nature by participating in strange activities

Tweeps continued to question DJ Sbu’s sanity as he moved on with the upcoming musical offering’s promotion using a picture of himself hugging a tree to possibly play off the drama

Although it is impossible that DJ Sbu hasn’t seen Mzansi’s latest tweets about him, he made sure to show that he isn’t fazed. The music mogul simply did not address the backlash he’s been facing for the past few hours, choosing to create hype for a new song instead.

DJ Sbu is moving on to music while SA carries on discussions about his mental state. Image: @djsbulive/Instagram

While tweeps continued to go back and forth about DJ Sbu’s mental health, he announced that he is releasing Mara a Pula on Friday. To top it off, he used a picture of himself hugging a tree to promote the incoming music. He captioned the post, writing:

“MARU A PULA - DJ Sbu ft Papa × Drum Pope × Bongane Sax × Atlegang The Violinist Dropping 12pm on Friday on my website http://djsbu.co.za MAHAALA! FREE!”

It is questionable that DJ Sbu used the tree-hugging picture for his musical promotion since his advice to hug trees and walk barefoot is what has kept tongues wagging. Perhaps he saw it as an opportunity to make the best of the ridicule.

Meanwhile, peeps are still confused about what exactly is happening with the seasoned music professional. Take a look at some of the tweets that were recently shared concerning DJ Sbu’s situation.

@MemeLord_SA advised:

“DJ Sbu Kumele a Thwase once. (DJ Sbu should just go train to be a Sangoma.)”

@UglyCamagu reiterated:

“DJ Sbu is really outside hugging trees.”

DJ Sbu advises Mzansi to walk barefoot and hug trees, peeps share mixed reactions

In more stories concerning DJ Sbu, Briefly News recently reported that he sparked a heated debate on social media following his latest advice. The star, who usually motivates people about business, posted a clip of himself advising peeps about connecting with nature.

The media personality told peeps to walk barefoot and hug trees if they want to connect with their spirituality. Many peeps have shared mixed reactions to his video.

While some commended his spirituality, others ridiculed him. A heated debate is currently ongoing on Twitter. Some peeps have shared snaps of themselves hugging trees and others alleged that DJ Sbu is going "crazy".

