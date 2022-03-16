Reason took to social media to give a shout out to Okmalumkoolkat and shared that the music industry needs him to drop something soon

Okmalumkoolkat last dropped his EP Bhlomington in 2020 and many of his fans shared that they are also missing his lingo, flow and the way he performs on stage

Don Spovington is preparing to drop his new album titled Ushukela Etiyeni and the star took to his socials recently to drop its artwork

Reason took to social media to show love to Okmalumkoolkat. The Durban rapper has not dropped tracks for a long time and Reason feels that the game needs him right now.

Reason gave Okmalumkoolkat a huge shout out. Image: @reasonhd_, @okmalumkoolkat

Source: Instagram

Reason, who has switched to Amapiano, misses Okmalumkoolkat's lingo, flex and stage presence and wants him to drop something soon. According to SAHipHopMag, Reason wrote on Twitter:

"The game needs @okmalumkoolkat run."

Okmalumkoolkat is preparing to drop his new album, Ushukela Etiyeni. He dropped the artwork for the upcoming project on Instagram.

Peeps took to Reason's comment section to share their thoughts on his post. It turns out that Sizwe Alakine is not the only one who misses Spovington.

@nkosazanaenhle said:

"A joint EP of you both will be appreciated."

@ZandiMZK wrote:

"I was saying this recently. We need him."

@StreetMusicSA commented:

"That's a goat... Only a few performers are like him in the game."

@MbathaNkosana said:

"Put him on Amapiano."

@Madzalaetic wrote:

"Yhoo dawg, we want that drip drip siphi iskorobho flow back."

@Tadi66844706 added:

"He needs to jump on Amapiano for real."

