Mzansi has congratulated former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso for performing at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding held in Palms Beach Florida

The singer and songwriter performed his rendition of Elvis Presley's Only Fools Rush In at the star-studded wedding as the couple's first dance song

Peeps were excited to hear the news and encouraged the artist to release an album soon, while some users called him a superstar in his own right

South African music artists have been taking the international stage by storm since the days of Mam Mirriam Makheba and Hugh Masikela. The country just celebrated Black Coffee for bagging a Grammy award at the 64th anniversary of the awards, and now joining the list is former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso. The artist performed at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding on Saturday.

Former Idols SA contestant Lloyiso Performs at Brooklyn Beckham & Nicola Peltz's Wedding. Image: Getty Images / @lloyiso_rsa

Source: Getty Images

The newlyweds tied the knot on Nicola's family estate in Palm Beach, Florida and Lloyisa performed his rendition of the classic ballad ‘Only Fools Rush In’ for the couple’s first dance. The pair got engaged in July 2020 and celebrated their nuptial ceremony for three days. As the couple comes from rich and famous families, the guest list represented that fully. Spotted at the wedding were tennis superstars, Venus and Serena Williams, Brooklyn’s mom’s old bandmates Mel B and Mel C, world-renowned chef, Gordon Ramsey as well as award-winning actress Eva Langoria.

As the news came in yesterday through the UK publication, British Vogue, the singer, and songwriter took to Twitter to share that his dreams have become a reality:

“Dreams come true! uThixo ukhona”

In a separate tweet, he also thanked Mzansi for the beautiful messages they sent him:

“Thank you guys for all the messages and love you’ve been showing me, I’ll be sharing pictures and hopefully videos in the next couple days of days.”

Mzansi Twitter users flocked to his comment section to congratulate the artist on his win with @LIKHONACOLOGU saying:

“Congratulations fave! Many more doors are slowly going to open for you. I'm proud of you”

@Lejaka1 said:

“You deserve this!!!! I haven't slept on you ever since Idols!!!!! Shine”

@leigh89495495 added:

“Cheers to many more nerve-wracking, extraordinary experiences and prosperity in all you do. You touch souls with every note you sing and we appreciate you and how you heal through song

@tintswalomegacy said:

“You’re a superstar!”

Other users encouraged the artist to make an album as they are waiting in anticipation for it, @SilingileGift added:

“You be blessed and do make that Album since we are ready”

Local singer Lloyiso becomes 1st South African to join Republic Records

Briefly News previously reported that the local singer is the first South African artist to get signed Republic Records. After falling short of winning the singing completion Idols SA, he continued to post covers of popular songs and his original songs on social media.

This led him to getting a contract with Republic Records. The artist took to social media to announce this big milestone in his career. Before announcing it on social media, the artist first kept the news to himself and only shared it with close family members and friends when things got finalised.

